Close menu

England v India: Andy Zaltzman on Edgbaston's series decider

By Andy ZaltzmanComedian & BBC cricket statistician

Last updated on .From the section Cricketcomments201

Jack Leach celebrates a wicket with Ben Stokes and Joe Root
England moved above New Zealand to seventh in the World Test Championship standings after their latest series win
Fifth LV Insurance Test: England v India
Venue: Edgbaston Dates: 1-5 July Time: 10:30 BST
Coverage: Test Match Special commentary, text commentary and in-play highlights on BBC Sport website and app. Daily highlights at 19:00 on BBC Four

Last September, India were three hours away from starting the fifth Test in Manchester against an England batting line-up that had just subsided to a fifth-day defeat for the second time in three games, with only one player in form, and having won one and lost six of their previous nine Tests, midway through what became their worst run of form for almost three decades.

They pulled out of the game, and will now attempt to secure their fourth series victory in England against a fundamentally different opposition.

Only five players remain in England's current squad who played in the fourth-Test defeat at The Oval (including Craig Overton, who is unlikely to be selected at Edgbaston on Friday), and they will face a new coach, captain and cricketing philosophy.

They will find Joe Root once again touching heights of batting perfection, but little else of familiarity from last year.

England have completed one of the most remarkable Test series in their history - three wins (two more than they have managed in their previous 17 Tests), three entries into their top 13 highest successful fourth-innings run chases, and the second fastest run-rate by a team in a Test series of at least three matches (4.54, even with a relatively sedate first Test at Lord's).

Root has become the second player, after Australia's Undisputed Greatest Batter Of All Time Don Bradman, to average more than 90 in three separate series in England (five innings minimum), having also done so against India both last summer and in 2014.

Meanwhile, Jonny Bairstow compiled the second fastest-scoring individual series by a player who has faced at least 200 balls, his 394 runs coming at a rate of 120 per 100 balls, fractionally behind Shahid Afridi, who thwacked 330 off 272 for Pakistan against India in 2005-06.

He contributed the bulk of two of the fastest recorded partnerships of 100 or more (with Stokes at Trent Bridge, and with Root at Headingley), and shared with debutant Jamie Overton the highest partnership for the seventh wicket or lower ever made by a pair coming together with fewer than 100 runs on the board (241, beating the previous record of 190 by Pakistan's Asif Iqbal and Intikhab Alam, who came together at 65-8 at The Oval in 1967).

Since his second innings at Trent Bridge, he has scored at a pace that would bring a score of 680-4 from an uninterrupted 90-over day of Test cricket.

It will be a vast challenge for India, themselves under new leadership, with minimal preparation and potentially without both Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul, the openers whose discipline and restraint - qualities which do, contrary to some rumours, remain both legal and often valuable in Test cricket - were fundamental to India's successes last summer.

How to play Test cricket

If England offered India one 'blueprint' for how to play Test cricket, having jettisoned the various anti-blueprints with which they had experimented over the previous 18 months, Daryl Mitchell (only the fourth player to make centuries in three defeats in a single Test series) and Tom Blundell offered another, more traditional one.

Their partnerships were the equivalent, with current over rates, of batting well into the final session of the third day of a Test, posting 724-6 off 236 overs (the most runs ever added in a series by a pair of batters in the middle order).

Their stands averaged 121 off 39 overs, and provided the perfect object lesson in how to bat against England's attack, an example which their team-mates flatly, repeatedly and often incomprehensibly ignored.

Outside of the Mitchell-Blundell resistance, New Zealand lost a wicket every 39 balls, batting with a carelessness and imprecision at odds with the qualities that had taken them to victory in the inaugural World Test Championship.

Kohli wobbles

Virat Kohli trains with his team-mates
Virat Kohli, right, averaged just 28.21 in Test cricket in 2021. In three Tests in 2022, he is averaging 37.80

While England were being demolished in Australia, India played in South Africa, where they lost a low-scoring series 2-1 - the home team winning the second and third Tests by comfortably chasing down fourth-innings targets in excess of 200 after tightly-fought first innings, which has become an extremely trendy way of winning Test matches.

After the final Test defeat, Virat Kohli stepped down as captain, since when he has had three moderate innings in thumping Indian Test victories against Sri Lanka, and his worst IPL season since 2009.

He remains without a century since late 2019, in which time he has played 17 Tests and averaged 28, scoring at just 42 per 100 balls.

Over his previous 55 Tests, from December 2014, he had averaged 63 with a strike-rate of 61 per 100, and converted 21 of his 34 half-centuries into three-figure scores.

The confident mastery and run-addicted persistence have disappeared from his batting, a decline perhaps caused, and almost certainly exacerbated, by the effects of years of all-format cricket and captaincy.

Great players have experienced and emerged from similar career troughs - one of England's greatest, Wally Hammond, failed to reach 50 in 22 Test innings in a 14-Test sequence from 1933 to 1935, having averaged 73 in his 30 previous Tests (from his breakthrough 900-run Ashes triumph in Australia in 1928-29), and before going on to average 76 in his next 25 matches until the outbreak of war.

After scoring an unbeaten 194 against Pakistan in March 2005, Sachin Tendulkar's Test career average stood at 58. From April 2004 to November 2007, excluding four games against a weak Bangladesh team, he averaged 32 against top-eight Test teams, with just one hundred in 27 matches. His next 35 Tests brought him 14 centuries and an average of 64.

Joe Root had averaged 31 in his last 21 home Tests (with only one century) before India arrived last summer. Since then, in his seven home Tests, he has 960 runs at an average of 96, and was on a seemingly unstoppable course to a sixth century in those seven games until Bairstow's series-concluding barrage on Monday.

Kohli's ability to emerge from his long-term statistical slumber in this strange one-off 10-months-delayed series decider could define whether last summer becomes one of the great triumphs of his now-concluded captaincy career.

Blistering Bairstow

The Bairstow who faced India last summer was, it is fair to say, not the player we are seeing in 2022.

He made several promising starts, and had largely rectified his problem of being bowled out alarmingly often, but was unable to develop his innings into anything substantial.

From 2019 to 2021, he did not reach 60 in 19 Tests. In his last nine innings of 25 or more, he had reached 40 only once.

In 2022, in seven Tests, he has made four hundreds, all of them at number five or six with fewer than 60 runs on the board (no other batter in Test history has had four such innings in a calendar year).

He came in at 36-4 in Sydney in January, with England facing another humiliation to follow their 68 all out at the MCG, and made a magnificent 113.

In the first Test in West Indies, he resurrected England from 48-4 with a controlled 140.

At Nottingham, his team were 56-3 in the fourth innings, chasing 299 to win, when he unleashed the second-fastest England Test century.

And at Headingley, England were 17-3 (soon to be 55-6) before he made the second fastest 150 by an England player.

In all, the last nine of Bairstow's 10 Test centuries have been made with England in something between 'some trouble' and 'absolute chaos' - before this year, scores of 83-5, 84-4, 131-4, 94-5 and 22-1 had been the starting points for his hundreds since he first reached three figures having joined Ben Stokes at 223-5 in Cape Town in 2015-16.

Fourth-innings fun

The comparison between England's three fourth-innings performances with the bat last summer and their trilogy of successful chases this summer could hardly be more extreme.

In 2021, in the first Test of the summer, they declined to chase 273 in 75 overs on a docile Lord's pitch after Kane Williamson's declaration, even after seeing off the first 20 overs without loss.

Against India, they achieved the rare feat of beginning a fourth innings after lunch on the final day, and being bowled to defeat.

At The Oval, after reaching 100-0 on the fifth morning, they were skittled in another 52 overs. This year, they have chased more than 275 to win in three successive matches, scoring a total of 874-13 at 4.8 runs per over.

Fretfulness and failure have been replaced with flamboyant floggery and flayful fearlessness.

Why are the balls not seaming?

The ball-tracking information shows the ball is moving considerably less off the seam throughout this summer's matches (around 15% less deviation for pace bowlers, counting deliveries defined as good or full-length in the CricViz data) compared with the previous five English Test seasons, and also swinging a little less.

The fourth umpire ambling out with his mysterious suitcase of replacement balls has become one of the sights of the summer, along with the chuntering seamer and, in the Test Match Special commentary box, the speculation over exactly what to call the device the umpires use for defining the unshapeliness of a failing cricket ball.

As a result, seamers with the older ball, in overs 31-80, averaged 48.7 in the New Zealand series, up from 27.8 over the previous five English seasons, and even discounting England's fourth-innings blasts, seamers with the old ball in the first three innings averaged 38.2 (up from the 2017-2021 figure of 27.4).

Quite why this year's Dukes balls have been so abjectly inadequate remains something of a mystery, perhaps caused by a secretive cabal of international batters harnessing the power of the occult, perhaps by Darwin-loving cows speed-evoluting their skin to become less suitable for beleatherment and hence usage in cricket ball manufacture, or perhaps by something else.

Comments

Join the conversation

201 comments

  • Comment posted by Kings Cross Bear, today at 16:58

    While I appreciate the new more positive cricket, England are playing, I still think that the openers need to set a platform, from which the rest can play their natural game. I have a nasty feeling that England would have found scoring, on the last track, a lot more difficult against India.
    There still needs to be 'playing the situation', albeit in a more positive mode.

    • Reply posted by dunc brownley, today at 17:21

      dunc brownley replied:
      When they have set a platform then we have set good scores and we have won Test matches as this was shown previously but as we know when the Top order been folding then we struggle.

  • Comment posted by Chris, today at 16:54

    India deserve to lose this for their very last minute no show last time.

    Total lack of respect to paying cricket fans, who had already started travelling to the game.

    • Reply posted by drj, today at 17:08

      drj replied:
      What goes around comes around. Where were you when England Men and women cancelled Pakistan tour last year September? It was less than year ago “your highness high moral ground!!!”

  • Comment posted by grandMonkeh, today at 17:00

    Zaltzman with another awesome stats barrage

    • Reply posted by johnb, today at 17:54

      johnb replied:
      He could open stats for England

  • Comment posted by Mark, today at 18:15

    What a superb article - thanks Andy - interesting and amusing. All those wonderful stats adds to the pleasure of following the game. And what a pleasure now with the new approach - long may it continue especially through the inevitable losses

    • Reply posted by Moorcat, today at 20:53

      Moorcat replied:
      Should stick to this instead of airing his prejudices on the News Quiz

  • Comment posted by WordtotheWise, today at 17:08

    Last year, India foolishly gave the postponed IPL priority when they had a deserved Test series win within their grasp. Now they arrive with little preparation and England in triumphant mood. It all points to another spanking win for Ben, Brendon and the boys at Edgbaston.

    • Reply posted by dunc brownley, today at 17:23

      dunc brownley replied:
      Yes W to W they probably did but now they could be facing the Series being drawn now.

      Yes we have found some new life and drive of which we were lacking last year.

      England are in a triumphant mood as you say.

      Let's see and enjoy.

  • Comment posted by strawbsy, today at 17:30

    Well done Andy. Great reading and amazing stats. Well worth the hours you put in!

    • Reply posted by Allan, today at 21:23

      Allan replied:
      Stats don't always tell the story. Zaltzman loves himself.

  • Comment posted by Danny, today at 17:28

    I LOVE ZALTZ

  • Comment posted by Dreaders, today at 17:47

    Didn’t really like Stokes’ comment about style over stats. Weight of runs in the championship should still mean players get an opportunity.
    NZ series was great fun and there’s every reason to be excited about the future, but sooner or later playing this way will lead to games where it goes badly wrong. Balance will be needed when that happens. Don’t look for it on these streams obviously.

    • Reply posted by worcesterwolf, today at 17:52

      worcesterwolf replied:
      No me neither there's room for an old fashioned type opener
      I think he meant players in the Gooch mode rather than Boycott

  • Comment posted by Dinesh, today at 17:11

    England is in terrific form and start as firm favourites but English players would be aware that Indian bowling attack has more variety and punch, Indian batters would be severely tested in English conditions. Odds are certainly in favour of England but test match cricket is a funny game. India has ability to surprise a mighty English team!

    • Reply posted by dunc brownley, today at 17:25

      dunc brownley replied:
      Yes you could as we have done in this Series just gone.

      Media be wanting to stir things up and hype plenty up as this article is aimed at.

      Let the lads turn up and do their stuff on the pitch.

  • Comment posted by blackpanther, today at 17:15

    Zaltzman's article is as bombastic as Bairstow's batting. Incredible - ridonculous

  • Comment posted by Mitrovic, today at 18:11

    Let’s have a seaming swinging green surface to welcome the Indians.

    After the disgraceful dustbowl wickets served up in Chennai and Hyderabad, this will be revenge.

    • Reply posted by Dazzini, today at 18:13

      Dazzini replied:
      Hold on. We might get done over too with that wish after how we bat! 80 all out! Lol!

  • Comment posted by Spoondog, today at 17:18

    I'd say it will be interesting how India will represent a different challenge to England. The new approach is entertaining when it comes off, but we had to ride our luck & on another day could easily have collapsed like the bad old days. Still think a more nuanced approach is the way forward. Play the conditions & when they suit, then attack rather than bulldozing whatever the conditions.

    • Reply posted by JOHN11, today at 17:35

      JOHN11 replied:
      Which run chase were you referring to? If it was the last day of the 3rd test then Root and Bairstow didn't give any chances - despite playing the most ridiculous shots and scoring at well over 7 RPO.

  • Comment posted by dier - 1558, today at 20:04

    What a refreshing article by Zaltsman, far superior to many of the other ‘ think they know it ‘ cricket writers.

    As good as the late and fantastic Bill Frindle.

  • Comment posted by stu, today at 16:58

    NZ were poor - with a few exceptions. India will be a tougher challenge...however, England are on a crest of a wave and I reckon they will win the Test. It would be good to see the Eng openers contributing - but I'm not holding my breath.

    • Reply posted by Dazzini, today at 18:15

      Dazzini replied:
      England will get bowled out for 80 in their first innings...just you watch!

  • Comment posted by smokey, today at 17:36

    If Stokes and McCullum want to play positive cricket then that's great provided it works. So far so good. But why don't they just pick the one day team with Buttler and Livingstone instead of Lees and Crawley?
    Apparently Stokes only wants to pick 'entertaining' players, which means batsmen like Compton (who has already scored over 1000 runs) won't get a look in.
    Seems crazy to me.

    • Reply posted by JOHN11, today at 17:44

      JOHN11 replied:
      Buttler and Livingstone haven't played red ball cricket for Lancashire this year (Buttler hasn't played for Lancashire at all!!). There's no point in picking them if they aren't able to prove themselves worthy of selection. Or is that just too old fashioned these days?

  • Comment posted by display149, today at 20:58

    That final para is fantastic. Well done Andy.

  • Comment posted by David L Evans, today at 18:15

    The series against New Zealand was so brilliant, let's hope this isn't a let down, before the pyjama cricket takes over.

  • Comment posted by Jim, today at 17:48

    Can’t wait for this. Come on England.

    • Reply posted by TRENT BRIDGE MAN, today at 19:01

      TRENT BRIDGE MAN replied:
      Yes especially when kohli spits his dummy when the likes of Bairstow start again

  • Comment posted by Roy Simmons, today at 20:55

    For those comments implying Southee. Boult. Wagner are pushovers. Collectively before this series they had circa 900 wickets. Which suggests they get a lot right. Had Wagner reviewed the lbw against Overton on 8, knocking leg stump- out of the ground. We would have been chasing a lot more.

    • Reply posted by cricketlovelycricket, today at 23:04

      cricketlovelycricket replied:
      Chasing is all in the mind.
      In the last match England scored 296/3 and finished with 40 overs and time to spare.
      In the previous match 18 overs were not required and in the 1st Test two full sessions were not required.
      Each chase was made look easier than the previous one.
      While challenging, a target of 400 was possible in all 3 games.

  • Comment posted by Tony, today at 19:27

    Respect to Andy Zaltzman! What an article! My heads still spinning with all the numbers, but he really knows his stuff and gives so many perspectives on what has been a remarkable summer so far. Also nice to read an article where I don't feel even a little bit patronised.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Cricket on the BBC