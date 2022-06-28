Close menu

Eoin Morgan: England white-ball captain retires from international cricket

Last updated on .From the section Cricket

England's World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan has confirmed his retirement from international cricket.

Under Morgan, England won the 2019 World Cup and reached the top of the one-day and Twenty20 rankings.

Morgan said it "hasn't been an easy decision" but "I believe now is the right time to do so".

The 35-year-old, who took charge of the T20 side in 2012 and one-day side in 2014, has struggled for form and fitness in recent times.

Jos Buttler, who has led England in nine ODIs and five T20s when Morgan has been absent through injury, is expected to take on the role, with an announcement set to be made later in the week.

England face India in a three-match T20 series starting on 7 July, and the T20 World Cup in Australia begins in October.

Morgan, who was also part of the 2010 T20 World Cup-winning side, is England's leading run-scorer in one-day and T20 cricket with 6,957 and 2,458 runs respectively.

His tally of 225 ODIs and 115 T20s is also an England record.

In a statement, Morgan, who has only scored one half-century in his past 26 white-ball innings for England, said: "To call time on what has been without doubt the most enjoyable and rewarding chapter of my career hasn't been an easy decision, but I believe now is the right time to do so, both for me, personally, and for both England white-ball sides I have led to this point.

"I am hugely proud of what I have achieved as a player and captain, but the things I will cherish and remember the most are the memories I made with some of the greatest people I know along the way.

"I have been lucky enough to play in two World Cup winning teams, but I believe the future for England's white-ball teams is brighter than ever. We have more experience, more strength and more depth than ever before. I look forward to watching on with a huge level of excitement."

'Brilliant captain, brilliant bloke, brilliant batsman' Ali on Morgan

Morgan said he would "continue to enjoy playing at a domestic level while I can" and still plans to captain London Spirit in the second season of The Hundred in August.

The left-hander took over from Alastair Cook as ODI captain and oversaw England's miserable 2015 World Cup campaign when they were knocked out in the group stages.

But he implemented a new, attacking approach which helped England break the record for the highest one-day total three times.

They achieved that feat most recently in making 498-4 against the Netherlands last week, but Morgan made ducks in his two innings in the series and missed the third ODI with a groin problem.

Rob Key, managing director of England men's cricket, said: "I'd like to thank Eoin Morgan for his outstanding contribution to the game.

"It will be wrong to think Eoin's legacy was just winning the World Cup in 2019 - it is far greater than that.

"As with all great players and leaders, he has changed the way the game has been played, and he has changed the way an entire generation and generations to come will play this form of the game. His legacy within the game will be felt for many years to come.

"He is, without question, the best leader I have seen."

Comments

Join the conversation

145 comments

  • Comment posted by return of the jock, today at 14:03

    Thank you and good luck Captain Morgan. Helped change English white ball cricket very much for the better

  • Comment posted by YorkshireDagger, today at 14:12

    What a guy and he leaves with his head held high. Probably one of the best captains in sport, not just cricket. He's transformed England from a middling white-ball side to the best in the world and World Champions. Let's hope we continue with that mindset and push on. It's a great time to be an English cricket fan. Best of luck Eoin and thank you for some great years.

  • Comment posted by tftd2001, today at 14:09

    best white ball captain of all time.

    • Reply posted by Farnz, today at 15:26

      Farnz replied:
      Best ENGLISH white ball captain of all time, yes.

  • Comment posted by Randall, today at 14:08

    Very classy to retire before continual poor form becomes a burden on the team, a lot of people have dragged it out for longer and the team has suffered as a result. All the best to Morgan and long may the success continue under Buttler.

  • Comment posted by groenemeyer, today at 14:03

    We are owin' a lot to Eoin.

    • Reply posted by LovelyJubbly, today at 14:21

      LovelyJubbly replied:
      To Eoin we be owin', we be growin' and showin', our cricket be flowin' and we be blowin' the other teams open (say it like it rhymes). Eoin was the one that was chosen, never frozen, always goes in, throws it at the stumps, Eoin's not no chump. To places we're goin', I wrote Eoin this poem, his bat he'll be stowin' but his legacy we'll keep knowin'

  • Comment posted by legside_strangler, today at 14:46

    EM did everything right - including knowing when to go before the memory of his career became tarnished by poor performances. He has served us well. I wish him well for the future

  • Comment posted by DrRichie, today at 14:21

    The right time for him to go as a player but I really hope we keep him involved as a coach/ mentor to those taking over.

    Thanks for everything Morgs, you have a legacy to be proud of.

  • Comment posted by Headingly spirit, today at 14:27

    'I believe the future for England's white-ball teams is brighter than ever.' This is the mark of the man. He bows out gracefully without fuss, having been a massive part of England's rise to greatness. I'll miss all those sixes and brilliant captaincy but what a guy. As long as cricket is played you'll be remembered with awe and honour, Eoin. Thank you and we'll all miss you.

  • Comment posted by Honest_Mo, today at 14:20

    One of the great captains across any sport. Humble, creative, supportive and dedicated. Well done Morgs.

    • Reply posted by Hot Spur, today at 14:26

      Hot Spur replied:
      💯 %

  • Comment posted by it is all going panwards, today at 14:26

    Thank you, sir, for turning the white-ball teams around. You should be proud of your achievements.

  • Comment posted by Chowlayman, today at 14:32

    Surely, he MUST be given a top job in England cricket?

    • Reply posted by steve, today at 15:29

      steve replied:
      Why

  • Comment posted by Marord, today at 14:12

    Brilliant leader and player. He deserves a lot more than the griping and whingeing he's had recently on here from the armchair self-appointed experts. Well played, Eoin - you've transformed England's 50 and 20 over cricket

  • Comment posted by old man dad, today at 14:06

    To be considered and remembered as a truly great leader, you need to leave a lasting legacy. Morgan has done that, and them some, both on and off the field. Thanks Eoin.

  • Comment posted by Cromwell, today at 14:30

    He will be referred to in the cricketing annals for many years, as a leading light in the transformation of white ball cricket in England. A super talented player and captain. Whilst history may judge this transformation to have had a negative effect on our red ball cricket, that is the fault of others and not his. I wish him well and thanks for providing us with some terrific memories.

    • Reply posted by Jon, today at 14:50

      Jon replied:
      I think he's transformed it beyond this country. The games against India and the second game against Australia in the 2019 WC suggested those two - highly talented - teams were slightly behind the curve he had helped shape.

  • Comment posted by AndyB_MOT, today at 14:29

    Our greatest ever white ball captain - no question.

  • Comment posted by LordTarquin, today at 14:32

    The most important ODI figure ever for England. Hell of a playing career.

  • Comment posted by Bobby , today at 14:23

    What a selfless player knowing its time for someone else to carry the battern.

    • Reply posted by splendidsparrow, today at 15:22

      splendidsparrow replied:
      Well said!

      Meanwhile, there are others (closing in on 40) who should clearly exit the stage to make way for the next generation.

      Morgan’s replacement is likely to be Jos the Boss who has been in supreme white-ball form in the recently-concluded IPL.

      The future of English cricket is bright!

  • Comment posted by Tailender, today at 14:17

    Hopefully his experience and skills will not be lost to England cricket altogether.
    ECB should look to use him in a coaching or mentoring capacity.

  • Comment posted by Heisenberg77, today at 14:51

    Eoin deserves an immense amount of respect. He transformed a poor limited overs team into absolute world beaters. Thanks for the memories, Eoin!

  • Comment posted by cyram, today at 14:29

    What an amazing impact he made on English cricket. Absolutely transformative. Incredible leadership. Also one of our greatest short form batsmen. I hope he becomes the one day coach at some point to consolidate his legacy.

