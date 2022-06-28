Close menu

County Championship: Simon Harmer achieves career-best as Essex beat Hampshire

Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Essex spinner Simon Harmer
Simon Harmer's previous best figures in a first-class match were 14-128
LV= County Championship Division One, The Cloud County Ground, Chelmsford (day three):
Essex 238 & 223: Harmer 61, Rossington 60; Dawson 7-68
Hampshire 163 & 286: Organ 65, Barker 42; Harmer 7-161, Beard 3-52
Essex (20 pts) beat Hampshire (3pts) by 12 runs
Scorecard

Simon Harmer produced career-best match figures of 15-207 as Essex beat Hampshire by 12 runs on the third day of their County Championship game at Chelmsford.

More follows.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Cricket on the BBC