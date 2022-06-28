County Championship: Simon Harmer achieves career-best as Essex beat Hampshire
|LV= County Championship Division One, The Cloud County Ground, Chelmsford (day three):
|Essex 238 & 223: Harmer 61, Rossington 60; Dawson 7-68
|Hampshire 163 & 286: Organ 65, Barker 42; Harmer 7-161, Beard 3-52
|Essex (20 pts) beat Hampshire (3pts) by 12 runs
|Scorecard
Simon Harmer produced career-best match figures of 15-207 as Essex beat Hampshire by 12 runs on the third day of their County Championship game at Chelmsford.
