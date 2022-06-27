Last updated on .From the section Cricket

England's new attacking approach has "sent a message" to players in county cricket who want to get into the Test team, says captain Ben Stokes.

England romped to a target of 296 in the third Test at Headingley to wrap up a seven-wicket win and complete a 3-0 series win over New Zealand.

They also chased 277 at Lord's and 299 in thrilling fashion at Trent Bridge.

Stokes said a player's method "will be on the selectors' minds" when picking future squads.

"These last three games should have sent a message to anyone who wants to play Test cricket for England in the next two or three years at least," he said.

"It is the manner in which you play, whether that be bat or ball. It wasn't going to be about stats; it is the manner in which you play.

"We want to build on this. It's not just about us at the moment but the future as well."

After resuming on 183-2, England scored the 113 runs required in 15.2 overs on the final day. The innings lasted only 54.2 overs in total.

Joe Root made 86 not out off 125 balls and Jonny Bairstow smashed an unbeaten 71 off 44 to wrap up victory well before tea following a delayed 13:30 BST start.

Against the world Test champions, England scored 539 from 128 overs in the first innings of the second Test before breathlessly pursuing 299 in 50 overs on the final day.

New coach Brendon McCullum said Stokes is "pushing the envelope" with his captaincy.

He told BBC Test Match Special: "He came in last night and he said 'we should chase this tonight'. I was like 'skipper, I get the mindset - let's have a go and see'.

"He genuinely believes that anything is possible in cricket and that's a good mindset for a captain to have and exactly what this team needed.

"There will be sometimes where he pushes too far, but that's OK. I'd rather that than him not pushing it far enough."

Stokes and McCullum, both of whom were appointed before the series, have transformed a side who had won one of their past 17 Tests.

"Sometimes when two people are quite similar it doesn't work, but it is amazing to work with someone who wants more than just results to go their way as well," Stokes said.

"I have thoroughly enjoyed working with him so far."