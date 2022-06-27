Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Richie Berrington has played for Scotland at two World Cups

Richie Berrington has been chosen as Scotland's new captain after fellow long-serving batsman Kyle Coetzer's decision to stand down.

Both have been named in the squad for next month's Tri Series between Scotland, Namibia and Nepal.

Berrington, 35, was chosen by the team of coaches in consultation with senior players and Cricket Scotland's interim head of performance Toby Bailey.

Head coach Shane Burger has no doubt he "is the right person for the job".

"His stature not only in the Scottish game but world cricket makes him a fitting appointment," he said. "We have a leader in Richie that everyone can be proud of."

South Africa-born Berrington, who played for Scotland in the 2006 Under-19 World Cup and 2015 World Cup, paid tribute to Coetzer after the 38-year-old announced earlier this month that he would be standing down after 110 matches as captain.

"We've had a fantastic leader in Kyle, who has been a great ambassador for our sport and I have learnt a lot under his leadership," he said.

"I feel incredibly honoured and privileged to lead this team and represent my country. Having come through the Scottish system from a young age, I'm very proud to take on the role of men's captain."

Wicketkeeper Matthew Cross has been named as vice-captain before the July matches, at the Clydesdale and Ayr clubs from 10-17 July, which are part of Cricket World Cup League 2.

Scotland squad

Richie Berrington (captain), Matthew Cross (vice-captain), Kyle Coetzer, Calum Macleod, George Munsey, Dylan Budge, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif, Michael Leask, Gavin Main, Adrian Neill, Hamza Tahir, Chris Sole, Chris McBride.

Cricket World Cup League 2 Tri-Series Fixtures

10 July - Scotland v Namibia (Titwood)

11 July - Namibia v Nepal (New Cambusdoon)

13 July - Scotland v Nepal (Titwood)

14 July - Scotland v Namibia (Titwood)

16 July - Namibia v Nepal (New Cambusdoon)

17 July - Scotland v Nepal (Titwood)