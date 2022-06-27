Close menu

England v New Zealand: Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow seal Headingley victory and 3-0 series win

By Matthew HenryBBC Sport at Headingley

Last updated on .From the section Cricketcomments49

Third LV Insurance Test, Headingley (day five of five)
New Zealand 329 (Mitchell 109, Leach 5-100) & 326 (Blundell 88*, Latham 76; Leach 5-66)
England 360 (Bairstow 162, Overton 97) & 296-3 (Root 86*, Pope 82, Bairstow 71*)
England won by seven wickets
Scorecard

England romped to victory on the final day of the third Test against New Zealand at Headingley to seal a stunning 3-0 series win.

The hosts scored the 113 runs needed to complete their chase of 296 in only 65 minutes as they won by seven wickets.

After rain delayed the resumption until 13:30 BST, England lost Ollie Pope for 82 in the first over, but Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root banished any nerves with a dominant unbroken stand of 111.

Root finished unbeaten on 86 while Bairstow smashed a whirlwind 71 not out from 44 balls.

Victory capped an astonishing start for captain Ben Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum, who took over before the series following England's dismal run of one win in 17 Tests.

They are now brimming with confidence going into their next challenge, the rearranged Test against India from last summer which begins at Edgbaston on Friday.

More to follow.

Around the BBC iPlayer bannerAround the BBC iPlayer footer

Comments

Join the conversation

55 comments

  • Comment posted by Julian, today at 14:55

    Does anyone know where averages for the teams for the series are online? I can't find them. Thanks

  • Comment posted by Meatheadrhino, today at 14:54

    Yorkshire Yorkshire

  • Comment posted by donald, today at 14:54

    It’s a pity New Zealand we’re so poor, not on their game at all , but let’s not get too carried away

  • Comment posted by UKKiwi01, today at 14:54

    Fully deserved 3-0 victory, winning comfortably batting 4th in all 3 tests. Quite remarkable . Disappointed NZ didn't perform better, they were competitive for 3 of the 4 innings in each test but couldn't quite get there. Great start for Stokes, McCullum and the new England, hope NZ can also find some inspiration and come back stronger.

  • Comment posted by joffey, today at 14:54

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by smokey, today at 14:54

    Great performance from England. Well done Stokes, well done McCullum. Now please drop Crawley and get Ben Compton into the team or even bring Buttler back. We need a more stable opening partnership.

  • Comment posted by Knowledgeable Fan, today at 14:53

    Outrageous. Jonny Bairstow is in ridiculous form and is thriving in this new set-up.

    3-0 against the world champions, not bad.

  • Comment posted by DonOuixote, today at 14:53

    Fantastic Bairstow. His batting display is on the same level as Botham’s antics. Congratulations to the whole team and Management.

  • Comment posted by James, today at 14:53

    Wow just imagine what would have been if Root hadn't ever been made Eng captain as all the living former England captains either openly or quietly counselled?

    We could have had 5 years of actual success - 3 Ashes - another win in India (ok that's probably not likely either)

    Just for the want of some selector's courage and not doing the thing that was "expected" even though it was clearly wrong

  • Comment posted by ingmarsen, today at 14:52

    Well done to England but frankly New Zealand were poor !

    • Reply posted by Matthew, today at 14:54

      Matthew replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Charles Esteppe, today at 14:52

    This must be heartbreaking stuff for the Bairstow bashers.

  • Comment posted by flying lizard, today at 14:52

    not sure this approach will work against India's attack!

  • Comment posted by Guess she dont like the cornbread either, today at 14:52

    Leach and Bairstow should be dropped they said and I was one of them.

    What do I know.

  • Comment posted by Magnumaniac, today at 14:52

    Incredible. In the entire history of test cricket, a team has been set a 4th innings target of 275+ a total of 737 times. It has been reached just 54 times (in 125+ years).

    England, with their "frail" batting lineup, have just done it 3 times in a row against the world champions.

  • Comment posted by peflhefj, today at 14:51

    don’t know if l have said this already but white ball mentality in the long game happy days.No more 2 hours dulling the new ball

  • Comment posted by Doc Daneeka, today at 14:50

    Amazing performances by England, but also well played Blundell and Mitchell for NZ; 921 runs between them over the series, 724 of those in partnership; and they still end up losing.

  • Comment posted by Pony and Trap, today at 14:50

    Great cricket and cracking entertainment. Hats off to both teams for playing the right way ,proving you don't need to be arrogant or obnoxious to be competitive .

  • Comment posted by joffey, today at 14:49

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by SteveOut, today at 14:49

    Test cricket reinvented! Remarkable from England. Well done to all!

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 14:52

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Just need the England football team to be reinvented and we are cooking

  • Comment posted by NickNUFC, today at 14:49

    Brilliant! Falling in love with England test cricket again. Shame on those who snapped up free tickets and then failed to turn up.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 14:53

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Money to tight to mention

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Cricket on the BBC