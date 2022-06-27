Close menu

England captain Eoin Morgan set to retire from international cricket

By Matthew HenryBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Eoin Morgan
Morgan averaged 39.75 at a strike-rate of 93.89 in ODIs and 28.58 at a strike-rate of 136.17 in T20s for England

England's World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan is set to retire from international cricket.

An official announcement could be made on Tuesday.

Under Morgan, England won the 2019 World Cup and reached the top of the one-day and Twenty20 rankings.

The 35-year-old, who took charge of the T20 side in 2012 and one-day side in 2014, has struggled for form and fitness in recent times, with Jos Buttler the favourite to replace him.

England face India in a three-match T20 series starting on 7 July, while the T20 World Cup in Australia begins in October.

Morgan is England's leading run-scorer in one-day and T20 cricket with 6,957 and 2,458 runs respectively.

His tally of 225 ODIs and 115 T20s is also an England record.

"He's done a remarkable job," England all-rounder Moeen Ali told BBC Test Match Special.

"It is a shame. It is strange to comprehend the side without him. Things move on and you have to get used to it, but it is sad.

"I'm not surprised at the same time because he is a very selfless person and probably is thinking about the team more than anything.

"We've been so strong over the years and he probably feels like his time is done and that he's given enough time for Jos, or whoever the captain is going to be, to embed his way."

Morgan took over from Alastair Cook as ODI captain and oversaw England's miserable 2015 World Cup campaign when they were knocked out in the group stages.

But he implemented a new, attacking approach which helped England break the record for the highest one-day total three times.

They achieved that feat most recently in making 498-4 against the Netherlands last week, but Morgan made ducks in his two innings in the series and missed the third ODI with a groin problem.

He has only one half-century in his past 26 white-ball innings for England.

"To change the mindset of a whole country and the way they play their cricket is a massive achievement - it is so difficult to do," Moeen said.

"To then be a very good captain on top of that, tactically on the field and to look after the players...

"There were so many times where people were caught on the boundary and they were like 'I should have just hit a single' and he was like 'no, no, next time you hit it out of the ground'. We'd never come across a captain like that before."

  • Comment posted by JGav, today at 11:21

    Congratulations to Morgan for a great captaincy. Achieved so much for himself and for the team.

    • Reply posted by Turtle, today at 11:30

      Turtle replied:
      More time to play in competitions that actually matter like the IPL instead of wasting his time playing pointless bilateral T20 series and playing the antiquated and dull 50 over format.

  • Comment posted by Moz, today at 11:21

    In a time when there has been endless debate about selections in each form of the game, it's been refreshing to acknoweldge that his legacy will be that he was an outstanding Captain, irrespective of his playing form. It's been a while since we could say that about any England team. Good luck Eoin in whatever comes next, you've done England proud.

    • Reply posted by Turtle, today at 11:34

      Turtle replied:
      Apart from the IPL white ball cricket is boring. 50 over cricket should be phased out completely.

      Test cricket far more entertaining - look at the last few weeks.

  • Comment posted by HertfordPaul, today at 11:20

    He did some great things and I'm pleased that he'll get the opportunity to leave on his own terms, rather than being judged on the basis of a recent slip in form.

    • Reply posted by riktheref, today at 11:25

      riktheref replied:
      Agreed. Imagine he will be in demand as a coach, especially as a captaincy guru. Haven't seen a better one when it comes to being cool under pressure.

  • Comment posted by Tim, today at 11:24

    If true this would sum up Morgan, a great captain who has always given his all and put the team first - with glorious results

  • Comment posted by Walkeden, today at 11:22

    Good luck Eoin … you have been a wonderful example of how a Captain should lead his team .. with honest and integrity .. England ODI cricket will be in your debt forever…
    Look forward to hearing your thoughts in the commentary box in the near future .

    • Reply posted by mark bonam, today at 11:44

      mark bonam replied:
      Spot on

  • Comment posted by dave, today at 11:26

    Eoin Morgan almost single handedly changed the approach to England's white ball cricket. The timing of your departure shows great class too, with the likes of Livingstone now able to cement his place in the white ball squad.

    Thank you Eoin and good luck in your next step in your career.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 11:50

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Well it was really Andrew Strauss who changed Englands approach to one day cricket as he saw what New Zealand was doing and wanted to replicate it. He then got Morgan and the coach at the time on board

  • Comment posted by MNunny91, today at 11:25

    A true icon of English cricket, took us from ODI also rans to one of the most feared white ball outfits in history. A great, great man. Thanks for the memories skipper!

  • Comment posted by 7 8 9 19 25, today at 11:25

    He is partly responsible for revolutionising the game in this country. What a player, what a captain.

    I’ll never forget the World Cup win.

    Thanks for everything you’ve done for this country Eoin

  • Comment posted by WIthrespect, today at 11:24

    No matter what the media have said about Morgan in recent times, this one person was right at the start of England's emergence as a force in the shorter formats of the game.

    He changed England's style along with the senior players to play expansive cricket that we all enjoyed watching.

    Thank you Eoin Morgan, Enjoy your retirement knowing you have changed the way England play cricket

  • Comment posted by zeberdee1983, today at 11:33

    Thanks Eoin for turning us from the worst side ever to possibly the best white ball side ever.

  • Comment posted by AndyB_MOT, today at 11:24

    Thank you skip. You'll always be the legend who lifted the World Cup.

  • Comment posted by Hywel Dda, today at 11:22

    What a career he's had, I hope he gets the send-off he's deserved. Obviously it's completely in his hands what he does now (and it's within his right to leave cricket altogether), but wouldn't it be great to see him join the Ireland setup in some capacity? That could be a huge turbo charge for them, across formats.

    • Reply posted by airwolf, today at 11:50

      airwolf replied:
      Well yes it would but i imagine he's not quite that selfless at this point, maybe in the future.

  • Comment posted by Luke, today at 11:25

    He made ODI English cricket fun to watch. After many years of simply being one of the participants in this format of the game where we were never really competing with the biggest teams, he helped changed all that by captaining the team when they broke the highest score 3 times, including against the Aussies which was satisfying.

    All the best in your retirement Eoin!

  • Comment posted by Steen , today at 11:24

    One of the best ODI captains ever. Oversaw a team that dominated teams with the bat, with the ball and on the field; scored several 400 scores and won the World Cup. What a captain.

  • Comment posted by James, today at 11:28

    A brain in cricket

    England will miss that - he knew his game, knew his team and their strengths and weaknesses and played/captained accordingly

    He gave us the rollercoaster ride of all rollercoaster rides in the world cup final

    And he bows out with grace - not dragged kicking and screaming like some have been - when you know you know as they say

  • Comment posted by Thomaslord1, today at 11:32

    Morgan has been an inspirational captain and has realised his time is done. A true honest professional who has set a high standard for the next era to, hopefully, emulate.

  • Comment posted by FrancesFarmer1, today at 11:22

    End of an era ... Who would have thought it would take an Irishman to enable England to win a world cup.

  • Comment posted by Perton66, today at 11:28

    Morgan redefined how England play White ball cricket. He showed great leadership, tactical nous and justified his place in the team with his runs. A great career and a hard act to follow

  • Comment posted by The Truth is, today at 11:35

    IF he retires then my sincere thanks go with him for a brilliant contribution and career. However, I hope the BBC "correspondents" who have recently been posting "articles" calling for him to resign after two ducks against Holland hang their heads in shame.

    • Reply posted by DailyMaleReader, today at 11:42

      DailyMaleReader replied:
      And what did they ever achieve I wonder?

  • Comment posted by PatChin1, today at 11:31

    Absolutely the right thing to do, and fair enough for him realising.

    However, he's going out on his own terms, a world cup winner and one of our finest ever captains. Not a bad career!

