Rob Keogh has gone to complete a century on 13 of the 28 times he has made a first-class fifty

LV= County Championship Division One, The County Ground, Northampton (day one): Northamptonshire 420-6: Keogh 130, Cobb 88, Gay 70, McManus 57*; Rhodes 2-44, H Brookes 2-72 Warwickshire: Yet to bat Northants 5 pts, Warwickshire 2 pts Scorecard

Rob Keogh's first century since the opening game of the season led the Northamptonshire run glut against Warwickshire at Wantage Road.

The county's longest-serving player struck an elegant 130 as the hosts reached 420-6.

The right-hander shared a fifth-wicket stand of 161 with Josh Cobb (88) after Emilio Gay had caressed his way to 70 in the morning session, later supplemented by an unbeaten 57 from Lewis McManus.

For much of the day the defending champions' bowling could be classed as wayward, with skipper Will Rhodes (2-44 from 20 overs) the honourable exception.

Ricardo Vasconcelos, in his first game back from injury, did not cash in on his decision to bat first after winning the toss, making only 5 before driving loosely at Henry Brookes to be caught behind.

South Africa international Ryan Rickelton - parachuted in for two championship games to cover for Will Young, who is on Test duty with New Zealand - was almost run out for nought before also falling cheaply to a brilliant left-handed diving catch by Bears wicketkeeper Michael Burgess.

Thereafter, the morning was dominated by Gay's stylish innings. The young left-hander was beautifully still at the crease and compact in defence but, with a hundred in the offing, lunch beckoning and having just pulled Nathan McAndrew for successive fours, Gay tried the shot a third time to a straighter bumper and only succeeded in finding the safe hands of Matt Lamb at fine leg.

When Luke Procter fell lbw to the nagging accuracy of Bears skipper Rhodes, the hosts were 139-4, but this brought together Keogh and Cobb, who feasted on some friendly offerings for much of the afternoon. with a great contrast of styles.

Keogh - all timing and elegance - peppered the mid-off and cover boundaries in racing to 50 at quicker than a run a ball with 11 fours, while Cobb - mixing defence with brutal ball striking - matched his partner's boundary count but took 25 balls more.

Once past 50, Cobb cut loose in what appeared to be a race to a hundred between the pair but, on 88, the county's one-day skipper pulled a rare long-hop from Rhodes which looked to be going for six until Craig Miles took a superb catch falling backwards just inside the rope at deep square leg.

Keogh found another batting ally in McManus and pushed on to complete a chanceless hundred soon after tea courtesy of an 18th four.

The hosts had reached 372-5 by the time the second new ball was due but Oliver Hannon-Dalby made that count, when he ending Keogh's long vigil with one which bounced on him and took the edge - but it was their only reward in the evening session as McManus became the fourth player to pass 50 shortly before the close.

Report supplied by the ECB Reporters' Network.