Close menu

England v New Zealand: Ollie Pope and Joe Root put hosts on course for 3-0 series win

By Matthew HenryBBC Sport at Headingley

Last updated on .From the section Cricketcomments268

Third LV Insurance Test, Headingley (day four of five)
New Zealand 329 (Mitchell 109, Leach 5-100) & 326 (Blundell 88*, Latham 76; Leach 5-66)
England 360 (Bairstow 162, Overton 97) & 183-2 (Pope 81*, Root 55*)
England need further 113 runs to win
Scorecard

England need 113 runs with eight wickets in hand to complete another superb final-day victory against New Zealand in the third Test at Headingley.

Set 296 to win, England hurried along once again to reach 183-2 on day four.

Ollie Pope made 81 not out and Joe Root an unbeaten 55, putting on 132 after Alex Lees was run out for nine and Zak Crawley caught for a frantic 25.

After chasing 277 in the first Test and breathlessly pursuing 299 to win the second, victory in Leeds will give England a 3-0 series clean sweep over the World Test champions.

They would have hoped to earn themselves a smaller target when New Zealand resumed on 168-5 - 137 ahead - but were thwarted by Tom Blundell's 88 not out.

Blundell, who overturned an lbw decision on 52 and was dropped on 67, combined with Daryl Mitchell yet again for their fourth century stand of the series.

Mitchell fell lbw for 56 to the impressive Matthew Potts 50 minutes into the afternoon session before Jack Leach took the last four wickets to claim 5-66 and his first 10-wicket match haul in Tests.

If England pull off the win they will become the first team to chase 250 three times in a row.

A full house is expected on Monday after Yorkshire followed the lead of Nottinghamshire, the hosts of the second Test, in allowing spectators in for free to watch this energised England side attempt to do so.

Transformed England eye clean sweep

Before this series, when England had won only one of their past 17 Tests, a chase of almost 300 would have looked way beyond them.

But they have been transformed under new coach Brendon McCullum and captain Ben Stokes to the point that anything now looks possible.

At Trent Bridge last week they had 72 overs to chase 299 and did so in 50.

With four sessions to reach their target on this occasion, they batted in slightly more measured fashion but still eased along at more than four an over, Joe Root reverse sweeping his first ball and later playing an outrageous scoop for six off pace bowler Neil Wagner.

New Zealand's only spinner, part-timer Michael Bracewell, was ineffective and seamers Trent Boult and Tim Southee were neutered by a lack of movement and a flat pitch.

Showers are forecast on Monday morning, but there should still be time for either side to force a win.

Root and Pope cruise after Crawley fails again

In truth, England would not have wanted the close to have come because Pope and Root were cruising in late-evening sunshine against bedraggled opponents hurt by the decision to leave out frontline spinner Ajaz Patel.

Both batters nicked between wicketkeeper and first slip off Bracewell's off-spin but otherwise were comfortable.

Pope batted at a spritely pace, as he did in his 145 in the second Test, and drove elegantly through the covers.

He also brought composure to proceedings after a frantic start during which Lees was run out in the fifth over after a mix-up with Crawley, who himself played an innings that summed up his international career.

Crawley was dropped on nought playing a wild drive, cracked four elegant fours in one Boult over and then carelessly tried to hit Bracewell out of the rough to be caught at extra cover. He ended the series without a fifty.

Shortly after, New Zealand burned two reviews in consecutive balls to try to dismiss Root lbw, but on both occasions the ball hit him outside the line of off stump.

Leach profits after Blundell blunts England again

If the match seems to be following the pattern of the previous two Tests, the first session was also very familiar.

England were resolutely blunted by Mitchell and Blundell, who became only the fifth pair to share four century stands in a series. Blundell's haul of 383 runs is the best by a visiting wicketkeeper in England.

He was left stranded when, after Mitchell perished playing across the line, the lower order tried to attack.

Leach capitalised as Bracewell swiped to deep mid-wicket, Tim Southee was bowled and Neil Wagner was caught between the legs of wicketkeeper Sam Billings, who was rushed into the game as a Covid-19 replacement for Ben Foakes.

Leach ended with match figures of 10-166 to become the first England spinner to take 10 in a Test since Moeen Ali five years ago.

Along with Pope and Jonny Bairstow, he looks to be one of the players to have benefitted most from the appointment of Stokes and McCullum.

'New Zealand looked on the ropes' - what they said

England's Jack Leach told BBC Sport: "We have had a really strong day and are pleased how we batted with Joe Root and Ollie Pope.

"We stuck at it with the bowling this morning - we got our rewards. Matthew Potts was unbelievable and it was great to be part of."

Former England captain Michael Vaughan: "The New Zealand attack looked on the ropes.

"It's the best three Test matches England have played in many years, and you can see the players have bought into this brand of cricket"

BBC cricket correspondent Jonathan Agnew: "If England are able to start on time they might get them in a session tomorrow morning.

"If someone would have told me at the end of March in Grenada when England had lost to the West Indies that New Zealand would be whitewashed here, I don't think anyone would have believed them."

Around the BBC iPlayer bannerAround the BBC iPlayer footer

Comments

Join the conversation

268 comments

  • Comment posted by Blaydon Racer, today at 19:37

    That reverse scoop was just out of this world. Joe Root now unshackled from the captaincy is just gonna get better and better. Absolute world class batsman.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 19:45

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Everyone is doing the reverse scoop shot not just Root

  • Comment posted by toffeeforever, today at 19:35

    This series proving why nothing is better than Test Cricket - the ebb and flow of this match, like the others, has been enthralling.
    Shame it's not a 5 test series - it's been that good.

    • Reply posted by olfool, today at 19:54

      olfool replied:
      3-0 it won’t matter

  • Comment posted by Keith Fenton, today at 19:34

    Yet another day that’s a fantastic advert for test cricket. Well played England, well played NZ, well played test match crowds. Let’s celebrate this wonderful format of the game for many, many years to come.

    • Reply posted by LockStockBringo, today at 19:38

      LockStockBringo replied:
      I've been watching little bits of the Windies v Bangladesh on BT, quite depressing to be perfectly honest, you barely need both hands to count the 'crowd'. Safe to say test cricket certainly needs England!

  • Comment posted by Teddy M, today at 19:42

    I’m obviously hoping for a 3-0 whitewash, which I don’t think anyone would have predicted, but hats off to NZ. They play the game firm but fair and are a credit to their country. May the best team win this test

    • Reply posted by Etta Currie, today at 19:52

      Etta Currie replied:
      The lack of any “sledging” is particularly impressive.

  • Comment posted by Luddite RMT stop progress, today at 19:41

    Great that a Test match is being played in such a sporting manner, like the exchange between Root and Wagner after the reverse scoop 6

    • Reply posted by Shiningwit, today at 19:44

      Shiningwit replied:
      Wagner said "you are a spawney t**t aren't you?"

  • Comment posted by Locker TV, today at 19:37

    Well batted Blundell and Mitchell again.

    Day to Leach though (and along with many others humble pie for tea). Bowled really well today having understood the right pace. Good drift and accuracy.

    Beautiful bowling from Potts again too; got Mitchell with similar ball to that & not reviewed (and out) in 1st innings.

    Pope looked the part during his innings too, good to see

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 20:00

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      I dont want this test series to end. They should make it compulsory that England and New Zealand should play a five test series from now

  • Comment posted by LockStockBringo, today at 19:36

    Feels very weird being an England fan right now, I could definitely get used to it though! Whatever happens going forward, i'm fully behind this new mentality. Great day for Leach too, hope he continues to improve and grow in confidence, he deserves it.

    • Reply posted by YorkCity84, today at 20:11

      YorkCity84 replied:
      Enjoy it whilst it lasts.

  • Comment posted by get-in-there, today at 19:33

    Joe Root is without a shadow of a doubt the finest batsman England have ever seen, awesome.

    • Reply posted by 7p on Sad Ken, today at 19:38

      7p on Sad Ken replied:
      Well Alistair Cook keeps saying so, so that's a reasonably good stamp of approval. 'Most complete' is what I keep hearing from the ex-players if you don't bloke the term 'best'.

  • Comment posted by return of the jock, today at 19:36

    Rock n roll cricket, 5+ runs per over. This'll get kids more interested than the Hundred rubbish

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 20:17

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      I love how you are hoping that the Hundred will fail and that they have to get rid of it. But im afraid it is not going to happen

  • Comment posted by djk, today at 19:55

    Three reasons to love Jack Leach.
    1. Five wickets in first innings.
    2. Five wickets in second innings
    3. The huge number of autographs he was signing during a break in play while Devon Conway was hurt yesterday. (Glad Devon’s OK)

    • Reply posted by Aminur, today at 20:14

      Aminur replied:
      Somerset vs Devon. Somerset wins

  • Comment posted by boating-voter, today at 19:41

    Going to miss this series after tomorrow - it's been a great advert for Test cricket.

    2 sides showing both talent & frailty, playing with great spirit. Superb by M&B, absolute stars for NZ. And a lovely moment for Leach with his 2st Michelle in the match & a precious 10-fer.
    Then superb work by Pope & Root, steering England towards what should be an emotional series win in the morning.
    Loving it

    • Reply posted by Dr Foxtrot, today at 20:09

      Dr Foxtrot replied:
      Never mind, you can watch England women play SA women tomorrow 😁

  • Comment posted by sp141068, today at 19:38

    Love the 'New' England with freedom to play. Well done the new England management etc . Rather lose playing this way than been scared to lose.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 20:21

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Lose going down fighting you mean

  • Comment posted by B-L Z Bob, today at 19:33

    Well played Blundell & Mitchell, but methinks England will be taking this 3-0. Also, it looks like Moeen’s unretirement might’ve rekindled the fire in Leach. Twin fifers in the same match, must be a pretty rare occurrence in Test cricket

  • Comment posted by Locker TV, today at 19:41

    England are looking a much better side and have to be favourites tomorrow after the Pope / Root partnership. New Zealand look a bowler short in this series although for 5 years when Southee, Boult and Wagner play together they have rarely lost (and why they are world champs).

    Biggest shout out for series is for groundsman producing 3 excellent wickets on which to play entertaining test cricket

  • Comment posted by Baron of Brierdene, today at 19:50

    I think both teams deserve massive credit for making such an entertaining series. At different times in each game you thought you could predict the result only for a twist in the game to change everything. Perfect entertainment played in a gentlemanly manner.

  • Comment posted by weehubby, today at 19:48

    I'm loving this brand of cricket England are playing, I can't wait to tune in and watch excellent play by both sides a credit to cricket. and once again played in the best spirit, respect for both sides and all that's good about the game.

  • Comment posted by Ceefax, today at 19:33

    Really pleased for Jack Leach.

    So deserves to get more of a chance.

  • Comment posted by The Soul of Dover, today at 19:55

    Nothing compares with Test cricket. Proper cricket. Other formats may have their place, but in terms of the overall experience they fall a long way short

  • Comment posted by LeatherOnWillow, today at 20:03

    I'm delighted for Jack Leach. In recent years he has had both sepsis and gastroenteritis to cope with. He induced so many edges which went either between keeper and slip, or were dropped by Root at slip, so Leach really deserved that 5-for. Some lovely batting by Pope and Root. It should be a formality tomorrow, unless Boult can get the old ball to swing. Mitchell and Blundell have been superb.

    • Reply posted by Jabsco79, today at 20:09

      Jabsco79 replied:
      Delighted too if it means he’s now in the side as a worthy spinner rather than continually dining out on Headingley ‘19.. have a feeling India might take a liking to him though

  • Comment posted by Chinese out of Tibet now, today at 19:37

    Arthur Mailey, the Aussie spinner, wrote an autobiography called "10 for 66 and All That", after the Sellers and Yeatman classic. Jack Leach autobiog. can be called "10 for 166 and All That." Jacks getting better and better.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Cricket on the BBC