Tom Cullen was a regular behind the stumps in Glamorgan’s 2021 One Day Cup triumph

LV= County Championship Division Two, Worcestershire v Glamorgan Venue : New Road, Worcester Date : Sunday, 26 June Time : 11:00 BST Coverage : Commentary on BBC Sport website and app; updates on BBC Hereford & Worcester, BBC Radio Wales; match reports on BBC Sport website.

Tom Cullen makes his first senior start as wicket-keeper this season for Glamorgan in the Championship away to Worcestershire, with Chris Cooke still out because of a calf injury.

Cullen acted as substitute in the match against Sussex and appeared at Derby as a specialist batsman.

England under-19 keeper Alex Horton played in the recent three T20 games.

James Harris and Dan Douthwaite are also added to the 12 who played against Sussex.

Worcestershire have all-rounder Joe Leach fit again after back trouble and also recall opener Ed Pollock following illness.

Pakistan batsman Azhar Ali is available before he departs on tour to Sri Lanka, with paceman Muhammad Hasnain coming in for the match away to Middlesex on 11 July.

Glamorgan will again be under the direction of assistant coach David Harrison, with Matthew Maynard away because of Covid.

"I have been on the phone to Matt to make sure he is recovering quickly, and I'm sure we will stay in touch throughout the four days," said Harrison.

"We have played some really good cricket this season in the Championship and given ourselves the chances to win games on day four.

"I thought Tom Cullen kept brilliantly against Sussex and played his part in getting us the victory."

Glamorgan are third in division two at the halfway mark of the four-day tournament, with Worcestershire just a point behind them in fifth.

Both teams will aim to recover from T20 Blast disappointment, with Glamorgan's defeat against Somerset leaving them realistically out of quarter-final contention while the Pears have just one win from 11 completed matches.

"I'm looking forward to having Joe Leach back around, he makes a huge difference on and off the pitch," said Worcestershire coach Alex Gidman.

"I'm pleased with where we are halfway through the campaign and we are really excited about the next few games."

Worcestershire (from): Pollock, Libby, Cornall, Azhar Ali, Haynes, D'Oliveira (c), Barnard, Roderick, Leach, Baker, Gibbon, Pennington, Morris.

Glamorgan (from): Lloyd (c), Byrom, Ingram, Northeast, Carlson, Root, Douthwaite, Cullen (wk), Neser, Salter, Harris, Weighell, Gorvin, Hogan.