Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Third LV Insurance Test, Headingley (day three of five) New Zealand 329 (Mitchell 109, Leach 5-100) & 168-5 (Latham 76) England 360: Bairstow 162, Overton 97, Boult 4-104 New Zealand lead by 137 runs Scorecard

Late wickets helped England surge into the ascendancy on day three of the third Test against New Zealand at Headingley.

After Jonny Bairstow's 162 helped the hosts gain an unlikely first-innings lead of 31, New Zealand calmly reached 125-1 to quieten a crowd roused by more England exuberance with the bat.

But the fall of four wickets for 36 runs in the final session lifted the locals once more as the Black Caps closed on 168-5, 137 ahead.

Jamie Overton had Tom Latham caught behind for 76 with the first ball after tea and, immediately after another break - this time for rain - Devon Conway was taken one-handed by Ollie Pope at short leg off Joe Root.

Matthew Potts then claimed the crucial wicket of Kane Williamson, the captain nicking off for 48, and Jack Leach had Henry Nicholls caught and bowled for seven.

Overton earlier fell agonisingly short of a century on debut when he edged Trent Boult to first slip on 97.

However, England, who were staring at a huge first-innings deficit when Bairstow and Overton came together at 56-5 on Friday, added a further 96 from 18 overs as Stuart Broad flogged 42 from 36 balls. They were eventually bowled out for 360 in 67 overs.

The presence of Daryl Mitchell, who is four not out and has three centuries in the series, means New Zealand will maintain some hope of a consolation win, but they will have been the happier side when more rain arrived shortly before the scheduled close.

More to follow.