England v South Africa: Issy Wong replaces Emily Arlott in Test squad
Last updated on .From the section Cricket
Uncapped fast Issy Wong has replaced Emily Arlott in the England squad for the one-off Test against South Africa next week.
Uncapped seamer Arlott, 24, has failed to recover from a bout of Covid-19.
Twenty-year-old Wong, who was with the squad as a reserve, is one of five uncapped players.
The Test at Taunton starts on Monday, followed by three one-day internationals and three Twenty20s against South Africa from 11 July.
England Test squad: Heather Knight (captain), Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Kate Cross, Alice Davidson-Richards, Freya Davies, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Amy Jones, Emma Lamb, Nat Sciver (vice-captain), Issy Wong.