David Lloyd and Sam Northeast's stand of 150 in the midweek win over Middlesex was a T20 record for Glamorgan

Vitality T20 Blast , South Group: Glamorgan v Somerset Venue : Sophia Gardens, Cardiff Date : Friday, 24 June Time : 18:30 BST Coverage : Commentaries from BBC Sport Wales and BBC Somerset on BBC sport website and app; commentary on BBC Somerset DAB, coverage on BBC Radio Wales; match report on BBC Sport website.

Glamorgan bid for a third T20 Blast victory inside six days as they host South Group highflyers Somerset on Friday, aiming to keep qualification hopes alive.

The home side are likely to need three wins from three despite an eight-wicket demolition of Middlesex.

Glamorgan choose from an unchanged 14-man squad.

Leading wicket-taker Michael Hogan plays his final home match in the format before retiring in September.

Glamorgan, who are still without wicket-keeper Chris Cooke because of a calf strain, are away to Essex and Kent on 2 and 3 July.

After a disappointing first half of the T20 campaign, captain David Lloyd says the team must play "without fear".

"The most important thing is we've got on a roll now, we've got some momentum and we go into this with a lot of confidence, we seem to have the (right) formula at the moment," he told BBC Sport Wales.

The opening bat believes they have learnt from the approach shown by Somerset in reaching 174-1 in just 14.1 overs to win their previous meeting in Taunton.

"They played extremely well as their place and showed us how to go about a run-chase, that's what we did against Middlesex and that's how we have to play in the next three games, without fear," said Lloyd.

"We've got nothing to lose so it's exciting times. Hogan, [Michael] Neser, [Dan] Douthwaite and the two spinners have bowled well the whole competition, credit to them.

"We've got depth with the bat but we haven't put in a complete performance before Middlesex, so hopefully we can take that into Friday."

Glamorgan (from): Lloyd (c), Northeast, Ingram, Carlson, Byrom, Douthwaite, Horton (wk), Neser, Salter, Sisodiya, Hogan, Bevan, Weighell, McIlroy.

Somerset (from): Smeed, Banton (wk), Roussouw, Abell (c), Lammonby, Gregory, Green, van der Merwe, Goldsworthy, Siddle, Brooks, Bartlett, Davey, Aldridge.