England in Netherlands: Jason Roy's century leads England to victory in third ODI

By Timothy AbrahamBBC Sport in Amstelveen

Last updated on .From the section Cricketcomments120

Jason Roy in action
Jason Roy averaged 87.50 in the three-match series against the Netherlands
Third one-day international, Amstelveen
Netherlands 244 all out (49.2 overs): Edwards 64, De Leede 56, Willey 4-36
England 248-2 (30.1 overs): Roy 101*, Buttler 86*, Van Meekeren 2-59
England won by eight wickets, win series 3-0
Scorecard

Jason Roy hammered 101 off 86 balls and stand-in skipper Jos Buttler blasted 86 off 64 to help England clinch a comfortable eight-wicket victory over the Netherlands and seal an emphatic 3-0 one-day international series win.

Buttler deputised for injured captain Eoin Morgan, who was suffering with a groin injury, and saw the Dutch dismissed for 244 as Scott Edwards (64) top scored.

David Willey finished the pick of the attack with 4-36 before England made light work of the total in 30.1 overs as Buttler and Roy guided them home with unbeaten knocks.

This was the ninth time Buttler has skippered England in ODIs and his record reads won six, lost three.

Morgan's enforced absence meant he was denied the chance to atone for two consecutive ducks in the first and second matches in Amstelveen because of injury.

It will inevitably raise question marks about whether, at 35 and with his form and fitness seemingly deserting him, he will continue as England captain.

His future in the side may be in doubt but the team Morgan built in his image continued their buccaneering approach to comfortably dispose of a Dutch side ranked 14th in the world.

Buttler's innings was not quite as breathtaking as his incredible 162 off 70 balls in the first ODI, but it was chanceless as he and Roy took England home relatively serenely.

The win gave England 10 points in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League and saw them leapfrog Bangladesh into top spot in the competition, which determines qualification for the tournament in India in 16 months' time.

Quiet day for captain Buttler as Willey shines

England with the series trophy
England's next white-ball assignment is a T20 series against India, starting in Southampton on 7 July

Buttler's grey matter was not particularly challenged by the Netherlands who, in truth, surrendered their wickets with poor shot selection as opposed to giving the stand-in skipper many tactical posers.

On a pitch with a touch more grass than the first two ODIs there was bounce and carry for England's attack and the softly spoken Buttler calmly and efficiently directed proceedings from behind the stumps as he got his bowling changes spot on.

David Payne, another from England's battery of left-arm seamers, was unfortunate not to capture a debut wicket early on. A vicious short one climbed into Tom Cooper and spooned up only for Liam Livingstone to be dazzled by the sun and miss a skier at mid-wicket.

Brydon Carse (2-49) was clocked at 90mph by the speed gun and, despite his occasional waywardness, was menacing as he accounted for both Bas de Leede (56) and Cooper (33) to put the brakes on as the Dutch looked to accelerate.

England occasionally lost their discipline in the field - Dawid Malan shelling a catch, Adil Rashid letting the ball through his legs and Buttler fumbling - but they turned the screw at the death.

The final 9.2 overs went for just 41 runs as Payne (1-38) and especially the impressive Willey - who bowled 29 dot balls all told - targeted the stumps to close out the innings against an inexperienced Dutch tail.

Roy and Buttler dominate

England made a blistering start to the chase as Phil Salt (49) and Roy stamped their authority on the Dutch attack with a stand of 85 for the first wicket.

However, they wobbled when Paul van Meekeren (2-59) nipped one back to knock over Salt's leg stump, then two balls later bowled Malan for nought behind his legs after a misjudgment.

That brought Buttler into the fray and he quickly settled any nerves with a composed innings of two halves. He brought up his half-century off, by his standards at least, a pedestrian 44 balls.

The wicketkeeper then effortlessly went through the gears, thrilling the England fans in the afternoon sunshine with the kind of destructive six-hitting seen in the side's record-breaking 498-4 in the first ODI.

In stark contrast to regular skipper Morgan, who has had looked so dreadfully out of touch here, Buttler oozed form, finesse and firepower with the bat.

All the while Roy edged closer to back-to-back ODI hundreds, although he offered a caught-and-bowled chance to Fred Klaassen on 75, the Dutchman spilling a dolly.

Roy regrouped and, with Buttler fast catching him, brought up his 10th ODI century off 86 balls with a confident drive down the ground.

A ball later Buttler, who was never troubled by the Dutch attack, whacked left-arm spinner Tim Pringle back over his head as well as the sightscreen and into the forest behind to put the gloss on the victory.

It was England's 34th six of the series as they sealed the win with 19.5 overs to spare.

In this kind of form they will take some stopping in the rest of the summer, with or without Morgan.

'Another great victory'

England captain and player of the series Jos Buttler: "Another great victory. I thought we played really well with the ball to restrict them, picked up wickets at crucial times and it was a brilliant batting display again.

"There's a lot of cricket coming up in a short space of time which is very exciting. We've got great depth in the squad with more guys standing up on this trip and pushing up the competition in the squad which is just what we want to see.

"I thought David Payne bowled brilliantly on debut, Brydon Carse looks exciting, I was impressed with Phil Salt. There is this deep pool of players that are pushing the game forward for us in English cricket."

Netherlands captain Scott Edwards: "We took some good learnings from the series, the boys will be better for it and we'll come back harder in our next series.

"I thought today was a harder wicket and they made it look pretty easy."

Comments

Join the conversation

120 comments

  • Comment posted by W1llyTheKid, today at 16:51

    I thought bowling first today was a classy move. With the series gone on a hot day with small boundaries it would have been easy to bat first and post 400/450.

    Holland have come on leaps and bounds in recent year and their reward for development shouldn't be humilitation in front of a global audience.

    Great result asides. Our strength in depth is phenomenal. Hardest team in sport to get into?

    • Reply posted by JOHN11, today at 17:08

      JOHN11 replied:
      The Dutch were ultra competitive v West Indies less than 3 weeks ago. But for 2 collapses v Afghanistan at one point it looked as though they could have got an upset win there too. Perhaps it was because England were that good rather than the Dutch being poor (Klaasen and Van Meekeren are good bowlers in the CC and Blast but even they took some stick!!)

  • Comment posted by Michele, today at 16:26

    England's players have done all that could be asked of them in this series, winning all three matches and playing entertaining cricket. An added bonus is that Salt, Carse and Payne have enhanced their reputations as credible candidates for World Cup selection.

  • Comment posted by Are We Human, today at 17:05

    It's something between sad and pathetic to see the BBC trying to get Morgan removed from the team. The guy was instrumental in changing the face of English white ball cricket. The style England play plus the nature of short form cricket means people will have peaks and troughs. At least give the guy the option of walking away on his own terms rather than hounding him out.

    • Reply posted by TheNightmanCometh, today at 17:16

      TheNightmanCometh replied:
      "the BBC trying to get Morgan removed from the team"

      Do you just make stuff up as you go along? Or are you projecting?

  • Comment posted by Knowledgeable Fan, today at 16:21

    You couldn't resist, could you, Mr. Abraham? HAD to get a little dig at Morgan in there. What on Earth did he do to you?

    • Reply posted by Kings Cross Bear, today at 16:33

      Kings Cross Bear replied:
      Probably nothing. The media decided to have a go at Morgan as a change from Mo. Who's next in the crossbars, maybe Stokes, if he loses a few games.

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 17:04

    Captain Morgan has become a scapegoat. Support your England captain before the media hound him out

    • Reply posted by TheNightmanCometh, today at 17:16

      TheNightmanCometh replied:
      Why do you always post nonsense?

  • Comment posted by mrmjvc, today at 16:41

    Someone called Keith posting on the live text said a 3-0 whitewash doesn't make him feel happy. What a load of rubbish! Clearly not an England fan. We need to be ruthless and that's exactly what we were here.

    • Reply posted by JohnT, today at 17:12

      JohnT replied:
      The England fans don't need to be ruthless, just the team.

  • Comment posted by Gedders, today at 16:35

    I really hope England don't jerk the knee and decide Morgan is now surplus to requirements. He has one more big tournament in him.

    • Reply posted by GOAT, today at 16:59

      GOAT replied:
      Don’t think he does. More destructive players in t20 and in 50 overs leaves space for Root.

  • Comment posted by Simon van de Pol, today at 17:11

    As a dutch follower of cricket i've enjoyed every minute of this series, despite the 0 - 3. England coming with the big guns to Amstelveen is huge, the next time England play here again i will be at the ground, don't wanna mis it !

    • Reply posted by W1llyTheKid, today at 17:14

      W1llyTheKid replied:
      You can be exceptionally proud of your guys peformances. You've made alot of big strides in the last few years with the results against the WI being testement to this.

      Good luck in the future! I hope you manage to get to the next tour :)

  • Comment posted by JOHN11, today at 17:02

    Even when Roy and Buttler hit 48 off the last 13 balls - I suspected there were another 2 gears these 2 could have gone up in!!

  • Comment posted by Raedwulf, today at 16:43

    Stroll would be a better word to use than power in the headline. But it seems the BBC would rather indulge in red-top hyperbole these days, worst luck...

    • Reply posted by Raedwulf, today at 16:45

      Raedwulf replied:
      NB: Power was the word they were using on the Sport front page link that led me here. Don't forget, folks, the BBC update their articles without warning or attribution, so what you might read by the time you read this is anyone's guess!

  • Comment posted by Joe, today at 16:38

    Another strong win but I was a bit confused about a couple of texts on the live text about England batting second and not going for the 500

    • Reply posted by Kicking_Kruis, today at 16:53

      Kicking_Kruis replied:
      Yeah that's because those texts were from people who do not understand cricket

  • Comment posted by theTramp, today at 17:14

    What did Morgan ever do to you, Timothy Abraham? You're starting to sound like a broken record now. All you seem to want to do is criticise him. It's starting to appear like it's a personal grudge!

    BBC, would it be possible to get someone with a little more objectivity commenting on England's one day team for a while. Timothy Abraham is getting rather boring!

    • Reply posted by JOHN11, today at 17:21

      JOHN11 replied:
      Not only a fixation with Morgan but poor reporting all round as he goes on about Roy nudging towards back to back ODI centuries!!

  • Comment posted by Roy Simmons, today at 17:08

    The media are obsessed with retirement once a player passes 30. After WW2 50 year old keepers not unknown.

    • Reply posted by Surrey Soothsayer, today at 17:13

      Surrey Soothsayer replied:
      Players have played for England past SIXTY in the past

  • Comment posted by joffey, today at 16:45

    Great professional win ,left Holland looking pretty flat

    • Reply posted by Celia Molestrangler, today at 16:59

      Celia Molestrangler replied:
      Nice pun😁

  • Comment posted by Pandemania, today at 16:28

    Great holiday for the England team and wonderful entertainment for the fans i suppose. Netherlands aren't as shabby as England make them out to be. We're just a great team it's true.

    • Reply posted by Kicking_Kruis, today at 16:54

      Kicking_Kruis replied:
      Apart from the requirements for the WC qualification - this wasn't just a jolly to Holland.

  • Comment posted by Chris, today at 17:20

    I'm all for playing emerging teams but was a three-match series really necessary? It's a shame when we so often get just two tests against a major cricketing nation due to scheduling conflicts.

  • Comment posted by ninja, today at 16:57

    Clinical powerful predictable. As I would expect from the world champions and number one ranked team against a developing side.

    • Reply posted by JOHN11, today at 17:01

      JOHN11 replied:
      They couldn't be complacent though - Scotland 2018 saw that that would never happen.

  • Comment posted by flying lizard, today at 16:57

    woohoo must overjoyed with this.................................off to amsterdam to celebrate

  • Comment posted by themirrorandthelamp, today at 17:23

    That's the most hideous kit they've had for years...

  • Comment posted by Matthew, today at 17:09

    Did Morgan run over Timothy’s cat or something. Awful journalism.

