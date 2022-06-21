Close menu

England in Netherlands: Jason Roy's century leads England to victory in third ODI

By Timothy AbrahamBBC Sport in Amstelveen

Jason Roy in action
Jason Roy averaged 87.50 in the three-match series against the Netherlands
Third one-day international, Amstelveen
Netherlands 244 all out (49.2 overs): Edwards 64, De Leede 56, Willey 4-36
England 248-2 (30.1 overs): Roy 101*, Buttler 86*, Van Meekeren 2-59
England won by eight wickets, win series 3-0
Scorecard

Jason Roy hammered 101 off 86 balls and stand-in skipper Jos Buttler blasted 86 off 64 to help England clinch a comfortable eight-wicket victory over the Netherlands to seal an emphatic 3-0 one-day international series win.

Buttler deputised for injured captain Eoin Morgan, who was suffering with a groin injury, and saw the Dutch dismissed for 244 as Scott Edwards (64) top-scored.

David Willey finished the pick of the attack with 4-36 before England made light work of the total in 30.1 overs as Buttler and Roy guided them home with unbeaten knocks.

This was the ninth time Buttler has skippered England in ODIs and his record reads won six and lost three.

Morgan's enforced absence meant he was denied the chance to atone for two consecutive ducks in the first and second matches in Amstelveen due to injury.

It will inevitably raise question marks over whether, at 35 with his form and fitness seemingly deserting him, he will continue as England captain.

Irrespective, the side Morgan built in his image continued their buccaneering approach to comfortably dispose of a Dutch side ranked 14th in the world.

Buttler's innings was not quite as breathtaking as his incredible 162 off 70 balls in the first ODI but it was chanceless as he and Roy took England home relatively serenely.

The win gave England 10 points in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super League, as they leapfrogged Bangladesh into top spot in the competition which determines qualification for the tournament in India in 16 months' time.

Quiet day in the field for Buttler as Willey shines

England with the series trophy
England's next white-ball assignment is a T20 series against India, starting in Southampton on 7 July

Buttler's grey matter was not particularly challenged by the Netherlands who, in truth, surrendered their wickets with poor shot selection as opposed to giving the stand-in skipper many tactical posers.

On a pitch with a touch more grass than the first two ODIs there was bounce and carry for England's attack and the softly-spoken Buttler calmly and efficiently directed proceedings from behind the stumps as he got his bowling changes spot on.

David Payne, another from England's battery of left-arm seamers, was unfortunate not to capture an early debut wicket early on. A vicious short one climbed into Tom Cooper and spooned up only for Liam Livingstone to be dazzled by the sun and shun a skier at mid-wicket.

Brydon Carse (2-49) was clocked at 90mph by the speed gun and, despite his occasional waywardness, was menacing as he accounted for both Bas de Leede (56) and Cooper (33) to put the brakes on as the Dutch looked to accelerate.

England occasionally lost their discipline in the field - Malan shelling a catch, Adil Rashid letting the ball through his legs and Buttler fumbling, but they turned the screw at the death.

The final 9.2 overs went for just 41 runs as Payne (1-38) and especially the impressive Willey - who bowled 29 dot balls all told - targeted the stumps to close out the innings against an inexperienced Dutch tail.

Roy and Buttler dominate

England made a blistering start to the chase as Phil Salt (49) and Roy stamped their authority on the Dutch attack with a stand of 85 for the first wicket.

However, they wobbled when Paul van Meekeren (2-59) nipped one back to knock over Salt's leg stump, then two balls later bowled Malan for nought behind his legs after a misjudgment.

That brought Buttler into the fray and he quickly settled any nerves with a composed innings of two halves. He brought up his half-century off, by his standards at least, a pedestrian 44 balls.

The England wicketkeeper then effortlessly went through the gears, thrilling the England fans in the afternoon sunshine with the kind of destructive six-hitting seen in England's record-breaking 498-4 in the first ODI.

In stark contrast to regular skipper Morgan, who has had looked so dreadfully out of touch here, Buttler oozed form, finesse and firepower with the bat.

All the while Roy edged closer to back-to-back ODI hundreds. He offered a caught-and-bowled chance to Fred Klaassen on 75, the Dutchman spilling a dolly.

Roy regrouped and with Buttler fast catching him brought up his 10th ODI century off 86 balls with a confident drive down the ground.

A ball later Buttler, whose innings had been chanceless, whacked left-arm spinner Tim Pringle back over his head, sightscreens, and into the forest behind to put the gloss on the victory.

It was England's 34th six of the series as they sealed the win with 19.5 overs to spare.

In this kind of form they will take some stopping in the rest of the summer, with or without Morgan.

'Another great victory'

England captain and player of the series Jos Buttler: "Another great victory. I thought we played really well with the ball to restrict them, picked up wickets at crucial times and it was a brilliant batting display again.

"There's a lot of cricket coming up in a short space of time which is very exciting. We've got great depth in the squad with more guys standing up on this trip and pushing up the competition in the squad which is just what we want to see.

"I thought David Payne bowled brilliant on debut, Brydon Carse looks exciting, I was impressed with Phil Salt. There is this deep pool of players that our pushing the game forward for us in English cricket."

Netherlands captain Scott Edwards: "We took some good learnings from the series, the boys will be better for it and we'll come back harder in our next series.

"I thought today was a harder wicket and they made it look pretty easy."

Comments

Join the conversation

44 comments

  • Comment posted by Kicking_Kruis, today at 16:55

    Apart from the requirements for the WC qualification - this wasn't just a jolly to Holland.

  • Comment posted by James, today at 16:54

    Again the selection policy is baffling

    Sure the bowling option were tried

    But we learned nothing about the batting except Morgan is only picked for being captain

    I guess the only objective was to break the run record

    • Reply posted by Kicking_Kruis, today at 16:55

      Kicking_Kruis replied:
      Apart from the requirements for the WC qualification - this wasn't just a jolly to Holland.

  • Comment posted by W1llyTheKid, today at 16:51

    I thought bowling first today was a classy move. With the series gone on a hot day with small boundaries it would have been easy to bat first and post 400/450.

    Holland have come on leaps and bounds in recent year and their reward for development shouldn't be humilitation in front of a global audience.

    Great result asides. Our strength in depth is phenomenal. Hardest team in sport to get into?

  • Comment posted by Ruley Ramundo, today at 16:51

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Goodbye Football, today at 16:46

    No-one gains from this sort of destruction of a team

    • Reply posted by GOAT, today at 16:49

      GOAT replied:
      Moron. Read the last few paras from what their captain said.

  • Comment posted by m1084, today at 16:45

    Ruthless? Pointless series? England fans as fickle as ever

    • Reply posted by GOAT, today at 16:50

      GOAT replied:
      10 points is not pointless. Fool

  • Comment posted by dixkt, today at 16:45

    Malan has to go

    • Reply posted by Kicking_Kruis, today at 16:52

      Kicking_Kruis replied:
      Wow - it was Roy after the 1st ODI... now it's Malan... (the no.1 ranked batter in the world).

  • Comment posted by joffey, today at 16:45

    Great professional win ,left Holland looking pretty flat

  • Comment posted by Raedwulf, today at 16:43

    Stroll would be a better word to use than power in the headline. But it seems the BBC would rather indulge in red-top hyperbole these days, worst luck...

    • Reply posted by Raedwulf, today at 16:45

      Raedwulf replied:
      NB: Power was the word they were using on the Sport front page link that led me here. Don't forget, folks, the BBC update their articles without warning or attribution, so what you might read by the time you read this is anyone's guess!

  • Comment posted by mrmjvc, today at 16:41

    Someone called Keith posting on the live text said a 3-0 whitewash doesn't make him feel happy. What a load of rubbish! Clearly not an England fan. We need to be ruthless and that's exactly what we were here.

  • Comment posted by Joe, today at 16:38

    Another strong win but I was a bit confused about a couple of texts on the live text about England batting second and not going for the 500

    • Reply posted by Kicking_Kruis, today at 16:53

      Kicking_Kruis replied:
      Yeah that's because those texts were from people who do not understand cricket

  • Comment posted by Wibble, today at 16:38

    Who's next? Poland? North Macedonia? ....Hell, bring on the whole of Macedonia.

    • Reply posted by mrmjvc, today at 16:44

      mrmjvc replied:
      Let's be honest England could pretty much play a Rest of Europe team and still win very comfortably.

  • Comment posted by Patrick Bateman, today at 16:37

    Great series for the England fans, in a great location and atmosphere - and easy to get to. It'd be ideal if it became a regular in the fixture list; 3 games over a long weekend, but the Eng team may get more value by playing fringe players such as Salt, Carse, and Payne this time. No need for Roy or Buttler to play these games. We know what they can do, but what did we learn about Luke Wood?

    • Reply posted by Kicking_Kruis, today at 16:54

      Kicking_Kruis replied:
      I lived and worked around Amstelveen for over 10 years, it's a great area and there are some really good little bars and a fantastic cafe that does the most amazing pancakes - plus easy to get into A'dam for a few beers.

  • Comment posted by Navers, today at 16:37

    An extraordinarily pointless series, especially as this is the first time a Test series and a one-day series for the same team clash. At least Netherlands gave it a good go anyhow, so they will be happier here.

    • Reply posted by Kicking_Kruis, today at 16:54

      Kicking_Kruis replied:
      Apart from the requirements for the WC qualification - this wasn't just a jolly to Holland.

  • Comment posted by Gedders, today at 16:35

    I really hope England don't jerk the knee and decide Morgan is now surplus to requirements. He has one more big tournament in him.

  • Comment posted by Dougal, today at 16:34

    Waste of time. Meaningless series that does nothing for cricket or either side.

  • Comment posted by Locker TV, today at 16:32

    Nice to see Roy back with some deionised runs.

    This side looks good but has a few first pick players missing, where can they be fitted in? Wood, Archer, Woakes, Bairstow, Stokes etc etc.

    • Reply posted by W1llyTheKid, today at 16:55

      W1llyTheKid replied:
      Agreed. I do think that Root is a must have fixture in the side. Probably for Malan at 3. There will be a time Roy, Bairstow & Buttler all fail and the ability to bridge the gap of the middle overs for Livingstone, Ali etc at a run a ball is a potentially a game winning asset.

      I fail to believe that Root makes any side worse for his prescence.

  • Comment posted by Philip Myerscough, today at 16:32

    Now can the Lancashire players come home your County needs you.

  • Comment posted by Origo, today at 16:31

    What an outstanding performance never saw that coming!

  • Comment posted by Pandemania, today at 16:28

    Great holiday for the England team and wonderful entertainment for the fans i suppose. Netherlands aren't as shabby as England make them out to be. We're just a great team it's true.

    • Reply posted by Kicking_Kruis, today at 16:54

      Kicking_Kruis replied:
      Apart from the requirements for the WC qualification - this wasn't just a jolly to Holland.

