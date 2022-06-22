Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Washington Sundar has claimed 36 first-class wickets and 44 in List A cricket

Lancashire have signed India international Washington Sundar for July and August's County Championship and One-Day Cup fixtures.

The all-rounder, 22, is currently recovering from a hand injury and will join subject to visa approval.

Sundar has made four Test appearances for India as well as playing four one-day and 31 T20 internationals.

"To play in English conditions will be a great experience for me," he told the club website. external-link

"I would like to thank both Lancashire Cricket and the BCCI for allowing this opportunity to happen and I'm looking forward to joining up with the squad next month."

Sundar had been set to play against England last summer but sustained a finger injury during a tour game against a County Select XI.

He played nine games in this year's Indian Premier League for Sunrisers Hyderabad but picked up his hand injury meaning his impact in the tournament was limited.

In his career, he has claimed 36 first-class dismissals in 17 matches as well as hitting five half-centuries and one century with the bat, while in List A cricket, he has taken 44 wickets.