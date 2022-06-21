Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Morgan failed to score in both of the first two matches of the series

England captain Eoin Morgan will miss the third one-day international against the Netherlands on Wednesday because of a groin problem.

Morgan, 35, has been attempting to manage the injury, and missed an optional training session at the VRA Cricket Ground on Tuesday.

But despite a two-day break since the second match of the series, Morgan has not recovered in time.

Jos Buttler will lead England as they look to wrap up a 3-0 series win.

The England and Wales Cricket Board said Morgan's absence was "precautionary" after he felt tightness in his groin, which he initially tweaked while playing for Middlesex in May.

It caps the end of a miserable trip to Amstelveen on a personal level for Morgan, whose future as England's limited-overs captain is under scrutiny.

In the first match of the series, Morgan was out first ball - attempting to sweep Pieter Seelar - as England made a record-breaking 498-4.

He followed that with a seven-ball duck in the second ODI on Sunday, dismissed swiping across the line to part-time off-spinner Tom Cooper and spooning the ball up to backward point.

Morgan, who captained England to the 2019 World Cup, has made just one half-century in his past 26 white-ball innings for his country and has struggled with long-standing back and knee complaints.

England play three ODIs and three T20Is against both India and South Africa during an intense July, with the T20 World Cup in Australia later this year.