Harry Brook is in the England squad for the current three-match Test series with New Zealand

England prospect Harry Brook has signed a new five-year deal with Yorkshire.

The 23-year-old batter, who made his T20 international debut in January and is on the verge of his first Test appearance, is now contracted to Headingley until at least October 2027.

Fast bowler Dom Leech has also signed a new deal until at least October 2024.

"Harry's an incredible talent. His performances have rightfully earned an England call," said interim managing director of cricket Darren Gough.

"It's clear that he has a very bright future."

Brook, from Keighley, has made 3,026 first-class runs since his Yorkshire debut in 2016, including 926 in just 11 County Championship innings this season at an average of 115.75, featuring three tons and six half-centuries.

He has also hit 1,831 runs in T20 cricket, including 282 in seven innings this season at an average of 47.

"I'm delighted to extend my contract with Yorkshire and hope I can contribute to a lot of wins in the coming years," Brook said.

"Yorkshire is my home club and I'd love nothing more than to help bring some silverware to Headingley."

Brook spent last winter with England Lions in Australia before joining up with Hobart Hurricanes in the Big Bash, prior to making his England debut against West Indies in January at The Oval.

He was called up to the England Test squad for the first time for the current three-match Test series with New Zealand - and is tipped to make his debut when the third Test starts at Headingley on Thursday.

Half of Dom Leech's six first-team appearances have come in the T20 Blast

Former England Under-21 paceman Leech, 21, has made three appearances in first-class cricket and three in the T20 Blast.

"Dom is a highly-regarded seamer and we're really excited to see what he can achieve over the next few years," added Gough.

"Like most young fast bowlers, he's had to cope with a few injuries in the early stage of his career but we are confident he has all of the attributes to be a brilliant cricketer for Yorkshire."