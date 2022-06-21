Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Former West Indies captain Kieron Pollard will miss the rest of the T20 Blast for Surrey after having surgery on an injured knee.

The 35-year-old all-rounder has taken one wicket and scored 99 runs in the Blast for unbeaten South Group leaders Surrey this term.

Pollard underwent surgery on his left knee on Tuesday morning after injuring it earlier this summer.

The club say he will be out for "four to six weeks" for rehabilitation.

Surrey are top of the south division, having won eight of their nine matches, with their other game against Glamorgan, in Cardiff, rained off.

They have a lead of three points over second-placed Somerset, with five matches remaining.

"This is hugely frustrating as we have been a dominant force and I felt I was part of something special," Pollard told the club's website external-link .

"But I wish the lads all the best for the rest of the campaign whilst I get myself fit and firing again."

In total, Pollard, who retired from the international game earlier this year, won 224 caps in white-ball cricket, scoring 4,275 runs and taking 97 wickets.