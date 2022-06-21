Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Jack Davies hit 17 in Middlesex's defeat by Surrey at The Oval on Friday

Wicketkeeper Jack Davies has signed a contract extension with Middlesex until at least the end of 2023.

The 22-year-old has made 20 appearances for the club across white-ball and red-ball cricket.

The left-hander has played in seven of Middlesex's 10 T20 Blast matches so far this year.

"I am really excited to have signed a new deal with Middlesex and am loving being at the club," he told the club's website external-link .

"We've got a great group of players, with a great mix of experience and youth, and I'm really enjoying playing with this current group of lads in an environment that we are all thriving in."

Middlesex are seventh in the T20 Blast south division with four games remaining, having beaten Kent Spitfires by seven wickets on Sunday.