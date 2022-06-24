Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Tom Abell helped turn Somerset's innings around

Vitality Blast , South Group : Sophia Gardens , Cardiff Somerset 75-6 (7 overs): Abell 26*; Neser 3-19, Sisodiya 2-19 Glamorgan 59-5 (7 overs): Ingram 37*; Green 2-13 Somerset (2 pts) beat Glamorgan by 16 runs please insert scorecard link

Somerset beat Glamorgan by 16 runs in a seven-over thrash at Sophia Gardens to earn a quarter final place.

Tom Abell top-scored with 26 in Somerset's 75-6, with Michael Neser claiming 3-19.

Somerset then bowled tightly to restrict Glamorgan to 59-6 with only Colin Ingram (37 not out) getting going.

Ben Green (2-13) led the squeeze from the visitors' attack as Glamorgan's last-eight hopes ended.

Play was delayed until 20:45 BST by a series of heavy showers sweeping across Cardiff.

Craig Overton was added to the Somerset team after being released from the England Test squad.

But he had to watch as Somerset lost their powerful top three of Tom Banton, Rilee Roussouw and Will Smeed to pacemen Neser and Michael Hogan inside two overs.

Prem Sisodiya (2-19) hit the stumps twice to dismiss Lewis Gregory (7) and Tom Lammonby, who smashed two sixes in his 18 off nine balls.

But Abell and Ben Green (17 not out off six) turned the visitors' innings round with 57 coming off the final four overs.

Glamorgan made a similar stuttering start with Overton dismissing Sam Northeast first ball and veteran Australian Peter Siddle bowling David Lloyd for one, either side of two maximums from Colin Ingram.

Green bowled superbly in the middle of the innings, taking the wickets of Dan Douthwaite and Kiran Carlson as Glamorgan took five overs to get half-way to their target.

Ingram scored at nearly two runs a ball but could find no support and did not have enough of the strike as all Somerset's bowlers kept their discipline.