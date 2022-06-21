Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Stokes has scored 176 runs at an average of 59 in his first two Tests in charge

Third LV Insurance Test: England v New Zealand Venue: Headingley Dates: 23-27 June Time: 11:00 BST Coverage: Test Match Special commentary, text commentary and in-play highlights on BBC Sport website and app. Daily highlights at 19:00 on BBC Two (BBC Four on Friday and Monday)

England captain Ben Stokes missed Tuesday's training session before the third and final Test against New Zealand because he was feeling unwell.

The 31-year-old all-rounder travelled to Leeds from his home in the north east while the rest of the squad trained at Headingley.

England hold an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series, with the final Test starting on Thursday.

Stokes is yet to name an official vice-captain.

He took over from Joe Root in May and has seen England win his first two Tests as full-time skipper.

If Stokes is ruled out, Root would be an option to step in for one match, with pace bowler Stuart Broad another candidate.

Yorkshire batter Harry Brook would be in line to come into the side for his Test debut.

England were already pondering changes to their bowling attack. With the series won, the hosts could rotate with an eye on the rescheduled fifth Test against India, which starts at Edgbaston on 1 July.

James Anderson is the most likely to be rested, while Matthew Potts could also sit out.

If there are two spots in the XI available, pace bowlers Craig and Jamie Overton could become the first twin brothers to play Test cricket for England.

More to follow.