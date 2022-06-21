Close menu

England v New Zealand: Ben Stokes misses training before Headingley Test

By Stephan ShemiltChief cricket writer at Headingley

From the section Cricket

Ben Stokes
Stokes has scored 176 runs at an average of 59 in his first two Tests in charge
Third LV Insurance Test: England v New Zealand
Venue: Headingley Dates: 23-27 June Time: 11:00 BST
Coverage: Test Match Special commentary, text commentary and in-play highlights on BBC Sport website and app. Daily highlights at 19:00 on BBC Two (BBC Four on Friday and Monday)

England captain Ben Stokes missed Tuesday's training session before the third Test against New Zealand because he felt unwell.

The all-rounder, 31, travelled to Leeds from his home in the north east while the squad trained at Headingley.

England hold an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series, with the final Test starting on Thursday.

Stokes, who has returned a negative Covid-19 test, is yet to name an official vice-captain.

He took over from Joe Root in April and has seen England win his first two Tests as full-time skipper.

If Stokes is ruled out, Root would be an option to step in for one match, with pace bowler Stuart Broad another candidate.

Yorkshire batter Harry Brook would be in line to come into the side for his Test debut.

England were already pondering changes to their bowling attack. With the series won, the hosts could rotate with an eye on the rescheduled fifth Test against India, which starts at Edgbaston on 1 July.

James Anderson is the most likely to be rested, while Matthew Potts may also sit out.

If there are two spots available, pace bowlers Craig and Jamie Overton could become the first twin brothers to play Test cricket for England.

Jamie and Craig Overton
Jamie Overton averages 30.22 with the ball in first-class cricket and Craig 23.15

Of the two 28-year-olds, Craig is three minutes older and has played eight Tests, whereas Jamie is hoping for his debut.

Somerset's Craig told BBC Sport: "Every kid's dream is to play for England, but to do it with your brother would be pretty special, especially in a Test. Hopefully it happens and we both get the nod on Thursday."

Jamie, who left Somerset for Surrey in 2020, said: "It's a moment that we've always wanted. At times it has looked like it's not going to happen, so the fact it potentially could happen on Thursday is really magical."

The last brothers to play in the same Test for England were Adam and Ben Hollioake in 1997.

Sam and Tom Curran have played in the same England one-day side.

Twin sisters Jill and Jane Powell played Test cricket for England in the 1970s and 80s, but not in the same match.

Craig made his Test debut in 2017 and has played 31 more first-class matches than Jamie, who has endured a chequered history with injuries.

Jamie is the quicker bowler, capable of speeds in excess of 90mph.

"I always knew he had the ability, but it was more he had to string a good run of games together," said Craig.

"Surrey have managed him really well because you need to look after bowlers that can bowl 90mph. He's managed to stay fit for a long time and got his rewards now."

The brothers were on opposite sides in a County Championship match last week, with Jamie hitting Craig on the head with a bouncer that caused a concussion, ruling him out of the rest of the match.

Craig said: "He bowled me a bumper, I tried pulling it for four and was a little bit early on it. It hit me on the back of the head. It was a full-on blow."

Of the duel between the brothers, their father Mark tweeted that he was "very proud".

Jamie added: "It's just the way we are - we're very competitive."

Craig was required to take a concussion test before he was allowed to train with England on Tuesday.

Comments

Join the conversation

15 comments

  • Comment posted by Roy_72, today at 14:49

    played on the same team as my identical twin (different sport though) he would complain I would wind the opposition up and he often took a share of the flack. (Guilty). And give the brother mercy in training? No chance. Great way to improve your skills and motivation.

  • Comment posted by Chowlayman, today at 14:48

    Well that's about par for the course? Play 2 then injured . . .

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 14:46

    I think maybe in the future Stokes will have to start balancing his work load as i dont think he will be able to continue bowling as well as batting and being captain. He may have to start becoming a part time bowler from now on instead of someone who likes to bowl seven or eight spells continually

  • Comment posted by jejb, today at 14:44

    Yorkshire BATSMAN Harry Brook more deserves his chance.Doesn't matter who's rested in a dead game.

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 14:40

    No problem. We can just replace Stokes with Woakes. Oh wait Woakes is also injured. Dont worry guys. Im sure Moeen Ali could come back to the England team. Oh wait. He is retired from playing test cricket

  • Comment posted by Half Hearted Waffle , today at 14:37

    Someone will be along to moan about this any second now.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 14:42

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Why is Stokes injured. How are we going to beat New Zealand now. We are the not the same team without Ben Stokes

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 14:37

    Are the New Zealand team prepared to face the Overton brothers

  • Comment posted by worcesterwolf, today at 14:35

    Unwell not covid whole 2 days b4 start of test bit of a non story atm

  • Comment posted by Freedom is not Free, today at 14:30

    Series won. It’s fine

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 14:37

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Who do we play after New Zealand. When does that test match against India start

  • Comment posted by Stu, today at 14:29

    The way Stokes hobbled off TB, he could do with a rest. I can't help but think this is something of an "illness" of convenience. A chance to play Brook who deserves a start but you can't exactly drop Bairstow, Root or Pope can you?

    I sincerely hope they don't let Root captain.

    • Reply posted by Bruce, today at 14:41

      Bruce replied:
      I think Root would be a good captain, lot's of trust and respect from his team.

  • Comment posted by Whirlygig, today at 14:29

    I can’t see Stokes not playing, and why rest Potts? He’s just got started

    • Reply posted by Webby, today at 14:44

      Webby replied:
      Because England have a habit of permanently injuring their fast bowlers. Think on last count at least 7 of our front line fast bowlers are out injured.

  • Comment posted by Josh, today at 14:29

    I'd be happy to see Brook have an opportunity, with the series already wrapped up. However, if I were Potts I'd be itching to start again. There's so much competition for that spot when the likes of Woakes, Wood, Archer, Robinson are fit again, he bowled well but still has plenty to do to cement his place.

