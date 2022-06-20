Joey Evison has played 13 games in total for Notts, in the Championship and One-Day Cup

Leicestershire have signed Nottinghamshire all-rounder Joey Evison on a six-week loan.

The 20-year-old will be available for the club's remaining T20 Blast group games, a four-day match against India and two County Championship fixtures.

He could make his Foxes debut in Tuesday's Blast game against his parent club at Trent Bridge.

The former England Under-19 player made his maiden first-class hundred against Sussex in April.

Evison was injured after the following Championship game against Glamorgan and has been playing for the Notts second XI since regaining fitness last month.

"We are really pleased we can offer him the opportunity to play first team cricket and we look forward to seeing what he can contribute to the side," said Leicestershire director of cricket Claude Henderson.

"This is a great opportunity for him to get some more time in the middle, and overs under his belt, at first team level, so he can be in the best possible shape to make an impact for us during a busy final two months of the season," added Notts head coach Peter Moores.