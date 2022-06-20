Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Tom Kohler-Cadmore has scored nine first-class centuries

Yorkshire batter Tom Kohler-Cadmore has agreed to move to Somerset in 2023.

The 27-year-old has agreed a three-year deal and will play across all formats, having been released from the final year of his contract.

England Lions player Kohler-Cadmore has scored 3,812 first-class runs at an average of 32.30, with a best of 176.

The former Worcestershire player averages more than 30 in both T20 and one-day cricket, and has played for Northern Superchargers in The Hundred.

He has also played in the Pakistan and Sri Lankan T20 competitions.

"We are delighted to have been able to secure the services of such a talented batter who is driven to playing at the highest level," said Somerset director of cricket Andy Hurry.

"His record speaks for itself across all formats, and he will bring a wealth of experience from his time within the English domestic game, plus from the time that he's spent in global competitions around the world."

A former Wisden schoolboy cricketer of the year, Kohler-Cadmore scored more than 1700 runs across all the formats in 2019.

"I'm really looking forward to the next chapter of my career," he said.

"Somerset are a club that are held in high regard within the game and I'm looking forward to contributing to them lifting silverware in the next few years."