Close menu

England in Netherlands: Eoin Morgan fails but tourists complete series win

By Timothy AbrahamBBC Sport in Amstelveen

Last updated on .From the section Cricketcomments123

Phil Salt in action
Phil Salt backed up his century in the first match of the series with 77 in the second game
Second one-day international, Amstelveen
Netherlands 236-7 (41 overs): Edwards 78, Willey 2-46, Rashid 2-50
England 239-4 (36 overs): Salt 77, Roy 73, Dutt 2-55
England won by six wickets; go 2-0 up in three-match series
Scorecard

England completed a series victory over the Netherlands but under-pressure captain Eoin Morgan once again failed with the bat.

Phil Salt's 77 helped England to a six-wicket win in the second of three one-day internationals in Amstelveen.

David Willey took 2-46 as the Dutch were restricted to 235-7 after they had won the toss on a worn pitch used for England's record-breaking ODI total on Friday.

Scott Edwards' brisk 78 and 34 from Bas de Leede gave the Dutch something to bowl at, but Salt and Jason Roy (73) laid the platform before Dawid Malan (36*) and Moeen Ali (42*) finished the job.

England skipper Morgan endured a miserable day, though, with a second duck of the series.

Inevitably this match was a more low-key affair, reduced to 41 overs a side after overnight rain delayed the start, than England's dazzling 498-4 in the scorching sunshine two days ago.

The Netherlands middle order brought respectability to their total under grey skies at the VRA Cricket Ground thanks to a 73-run stand from Edwards and Teja Nidamanuru.

But from a circumspect 93-3 after 20 overs at drinks they never kicked on despite a late flurry of sixes from Logan van Beek and Shane Snater.

Salt and Roy then adroitly pierced the in-field during the first powerplay, rather than taking the aerial route, in a clinical 139-run first-wicket stand.

England suffered a few jitters when Morgan and Liam Livingstone (4) departed cheaply but Malan's cool head and Moeen's fearlessness got the tourists home with 30 balls to spare.

The victory gave England another 10 points in the ICC Cricket World Cup Super Leagueexternal-link - used to determine qualification for next year's tournament in India.

Morgan fails again as Salt and Roy shine

In the build-up to this series, Morgan had again fielded enquiries about his role in the team with question marks over both his form and fitness.

He is currently managing a groin/thigh problem in Amstelveen, and has previously struggled with long-standing back and knee issues.

In his last 26 white-ball innings he has just one half-century at a time when competition for places in England's top order has never felt so intense.

He lasted one ball on Friday, trapped lbw, but this was worse. Morgan faced seven balls and, in truth, looked excruciatingly out of touch - his timing off and shot selection wrapped in a whirlpool of self-doubt.

England's World Cup-winning skipper was dismissed swiping across the line at one tossed up by Tom Cooper - playing in this series after a six-year break - and caught at backward point by Shane Snater.

It was in stark contrast to the fluidity with which Roy and Salt played. Roy took five fours off the first nine balls, hitting both sides of the wicket, showing his intent with brutish crunches through the covers then stepping across his stumps and flicking anything behind square.

Although Jonny Bairstow is Roy's established opening partner he dovetailed nicely with the more orthodox Salt, who used the pace of the ball to open the face and punch down the ground before skilfully slog sweeping.

England's bowlers in cruise control

The score from 'Mission Impossible' blared out over the public address system moments before the toss, and neatly summed what the Dutch faced when they began their innings in the first ODI.

With Jos Buttler proclaiming in the wake of that victory that England would keep trying to blast 500 it was understandable, then, that the Netherlands' stand-in skipper Edwards gave his bowlers some respite when Morgan called incorrectly.

The Dutch have twice beaten England in T20Is - chasing 162 at Lord's in 2009 and defending 135 in 2014 in Chittagong - but Morgan's side play a different calibre of cricket to those days, and the loss of 18 overs made little difference.

England's attack did well, yet there was the sense they never had to really exert themselves as batter error accounted for four of the Dutch wickets.

Brydon Carse (1-36) showed some zip and nipped one back to trap Cooper lbw as Willey, who also ran out Edwards with a flat throw from mid-wicket, was aggressive. Adil Rashid (2-50) bowled well in patches although Moeen was a touch expensive.

Morgan's role and influence on the field of play remains undiminished - his tactics and bowling changes here were pretty much spot on.

But on a day when his opposite number Pieter Seelaar retired because of a persistent back problem, similar thoughts must be passing through the 35-year-old England captain's mind.

Jos Buttler & Jason Roy with commemorative caps
Jos Buttler, left, and Jason Roy, right, celebrated their 150th and 100th ODI cap respectively

Praise for Carse, Roy & Salt

England captain Eoin Morgan: "I'm delighted. With the ball, Brydon Carse came into the game and hit the series with plenty of pace and with something we haven't seen before.

"And with the bat again Phil Salt contributed for the second time, doing what he does. Jason Roy did well in his 100th cap."

Netherlands captain Scott Edwards: "Maybe we were 30 runs short.

"I was feeling good out there. Today was a missed opportunity to really get that score up to 260.

"We could have been braver but we weren't that far off to be fair, there were a couple of wickets in the middle overs that cost us. We need to improve on our powerplay. That's where the game got away from us."

Banner Image Reading Around the BBC - BlueFooter - Blue

Comments

Join the conversation

123 comments

  • Comment posted by chyren, today at 19:02

    Morgan didn’t fail as a captain though did he…

    • Reply posted by boating-voter, today at 19:22

      boating-voter replied:
      Indeed.

      You know, I remember only very recently that some people here were calling for Morgan to be dragged kicking and screaming back into the Test side. Now the knives are out for him in the ODI team

      How fickle the fan...

  • Comment posted by OBrien , today at 19:02

    Here comes the bbc after Morgan now. Gonna publish nonstop articles criticising his batting

    • Reply posted by WIthrespect, today at 19:25

      WIthrespect replied:
      They love a witch hunt

      Boris
      Solkjear

      And now Morgan.

      Nothing more than a tabloid these days

  • Comment posted by Scudley, today at 19:02

    Just leave Morgan alone. He is a great captain for England. Why are people trying to find fault when there is none? The best England ODI team I have ever seen in 40 years of following England and yet we still want to moan.

    • Reply posted by WIthrespect, today at 19:23

      WIthrespect replied:
      Thats well said. The other refreshing thing about Morgan is he knows he is in poor nick and admits It.

      He just needs to play more to get his fluency back

  • Comment posted by boating-voter, today at 19:12

    "Morgan fails"

    No, he didn't. England won, comfortably. That's his job as captain.
    It seems that Timothy Abraham doesn't understand the whole point of captaincy.

    • Reply posted by Zookeeper, today at 19:15

      Zookeeper replied:
      The media has to undermine everything, and/or create an “angle”. Hence the comparison with the retiring Dutch captain.

  • Comment posted by TravB, today at 19:21

    The problem with the criticism of Morgan is that it's often factually incorrect. There was a post on the live text saying he hadn't scored a 50 for over a year. His last innings for England before this series was 75 not out last July. Since 2017 he has only once averaged under 40 in a year (35) and has twice averaged over 50. There is no reason to talk about sacking him.

    • Reply posted by Michael James, today at 19:31

      Michael James replied:
      Hurray at last a comment based on reality!

  • Comment posted by Nafs Asp, today at 19:29

    So, after two innings, Eoin Morgan has failed miserably with the bat again. Talk about typical BBC headline. Why stick with Tim Abraham, he's a tabloid journalist.

    • Reply posted by dunc brownley, today at 19:34

      dunc brownley replied:
      His a keen fisherman too.

  • Comment posted by DCG1987, today at 19:36

    Poor journalism…clearly Morgan has the team on side, hence them playing well. He has a couple of bad days with the bat and you get pointless headlines like this. Why not stick with the positives BBC?

  • Comment posted by John Haynes, today at 19:24

    Whilst one would wish Morgan would play to "get himself in" to start with, his real skill has always been as a Captain on the field so I think it is rather hasty to write him off as some want to. He is quality and I'm sure will either recover his form or make an appropriate decision for himself and the Team he has built.

    • Reply posted by Nicky, today at 19:35

      Nicky replied:
      Completely, what does it matter if their a wining successful team.

  • Comment posted by in5wknaa, today at 19:07

    Morgan has been an incredible force behind the success of white ball cricket in England, he’s clearly a phenomenal captain. However, his time as an effective middle order batsman is over and I think we need to move on from him but ensure we instate someone in charge who can lead in the same way and continue his legacy. Thanks Morgs for making England winners

  • Comment posted by Half Hearted Waffle , today at 19:03

    We win and people are still whining!!

    • Reply posted by Have My Say, today at 19:51

      Have My Say replied:
      YOU COULD PROBARLY GET A PUB TEAM TO BEAT THE NETHERLANDS AND WITHOUT A CAPTAIN. BYE CAPTAIN MORGAN ONE RUM TOO MANY.

  • Comment posted by Jimothy Taverns, today at 19:25

    People saying it was pointless. Somehow I think those who went to watch it and are now heading out for the night in Amsterdam would disagree.

  • Comment posted by Matthew, today at 19:30

    With Bairstow, Root and Stokes absolute certainties Morgan has got a problem.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 19:38

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Who would you leave out. Maybe Phil Salt

  • Comment posted by WordtotheWise, today at 19:19

    One game against the Dutch was probably enough. The players time would have been better spent in the T20 Blast. Morgan desparately needs more cricket to prove himself yet has avoided playing for Middx. A great captain and a once innovative and brilliant batsman faces a difficult decision this summer.

    • Reply posted by Perennially Disappointed , today at 19:46

      Perennially Disappointed replied:
      I disagree, yes not the strongest opposition but it's international level and we can only loose here.
      It's better than a nets session as if we slip up the press is all over the team, same if we under perform (see the criticism of Morgan).

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 19:07

    Englands squad is strong with huge depth that they can play two teams and still both would be capable of beating the best teams in the world

  • Comment posted by spaniel2, today at 19:03

    Morgan needs to step aside with a big thank you.Why he wasn’t made coach is inexcusable given his batting woes have gone on for well over a season

    • Reply posted by fitzy1982, today at 19:34

      fitzy1982 replied:
      Yeah, you'd have thought he'd have been an obvious choice for coach.

  • Comment posted by Sureyeah, today at 19:21

    You have lost your mojo captain but still head and shoulders above anyone else who could replace you.

    • Reply posted by JP1972, today at 19:24

      JP1972 replied:
      I think we'll either see him place himself at 9 in the next match so doesn't have to bat or he'll drop himself completely. I think I'd favour the former over the latter.

  • Comment posted by Dreaders, today at 18:53

    Slightly more of a contest at least.

    Can we stop talking about Buttler keeping in tests now please. Thank you

    • Reply posted by dunc brownley, today at 18:55

      dunc brownley replied:
      Plus Morgan too being the Captain.

      Hope it made steady viewing as caught snippets on the Live feed.

      Team effort as always we did what we had to do and Win.

  • Comment posted by J Felix-Languar, today at 19:01

    I haven’t seen much of Carse before but he looks pretty handy to me. Is he any good with the red ball?

    • Reply posted by dunc brownley, today at 19:05

      dunc brownley replied:
      Easy Tiger take one step at a time.

      A tidy player then JF-L I take it, so we shall see on the New regimes if or how he fits into the plans.

  • Comment posted by TheWengerbusiscoming, today at 19:32

    Absolutely no way should Morgan be under pressure. He's single handedly transformed this team into what it is today. When he feels his time is up, he makes that decision, never in a million years does that decision get made for him.

  • Comment posted by jd, today at 19:22

    What’s going on Mandems and gyaldems pon di universe of cricket love you England x

Top Stories

Cricket on the BBC

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport