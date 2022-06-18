T20 Blast: Northamptonshire Steelbacks go top after Worcestershire match abandoned
Last updated on .From the section Counties
Northamptonshire went top of the North Group after their T20 Blast match with Worcestershire at New Road was abandoned.
No overs were possible after persistent rain showers in Worcester, with both sides awarded a point.
It took the Steelbacks one point above Lancashire, having played a game more, after a run of one defeat in nine.
The Rapids remain three points adrift at the bottom with one win from 10 matches.
- Are you stuck for Father's Day ideas? Here's some simple yet sophisticated recipes that will do the trick
- Saudi Arabia's $2bn golf series: Is this a new exciting tournament for golf or a method to cleanse the country's global reputation?