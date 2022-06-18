Last updated on .From the section Counties

Two of Northamptonshire's Twenty20 matches have been abandoned this season

Northamptonshire went top of the North Group after their T20 Blast match with Worcestershire at New Road was abandoned.

No overs were possible after persistent rain showers in Worcester, with both sides awarded a point.

It took the Steelbacks one point above Lancashire, having played a game more, after a run of one defeat in nine.

The Rapids remain three points adrift at the bottom with one win from 10 matches.