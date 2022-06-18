Azhar Ali: Pakistan batter to play for Worcestershire Rapids in One-Day Cup
Last updated on .From the section Cricket
Worcestershire overseas signing Azhar Ali has agreed to play for the Rapids in this summer's One-Day Cup.
The Pakistan batter joined to play in this season's County Championship, but will also feature in the 50-over cup.
The 37-year-old hit 225 against Leicestershire and has three fifties in seven red-ball matches this season.
"I've really enjoyed the first two and a half months with Worcestershire and been delighted to contribute to a good start in the Championship," he said.
"But I also love List A cricket and am delighted to be able to play the entire Royal London Cup campaign."
He has scored 6,278 runs in List A matches at an average of 47.20, with 17 hundreds and 36 half-centuries.
- Are you stuck for Father's Day ideas? Here's some simple yet sophisticated recipes that will do the trick
- Saudi Arabia's $2bn golf series : Is this a new exciting tournament for golf or a method to cleanse the country's global reputation?