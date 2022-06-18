Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Azhar Ali has more than 7,000 runs in Test cricket and averages 43

Worcestershire overseas signing Azhar Ali has agreed to play for the Rapids in this summer's One-Day Cup.

The Pakistan batter joined to play in this season's County Championship, but will also feature in the 50-over cup.

The 37-year-old hit 225 against Leicestershire and has three fifties in seven red-ball matches this season.

"I've really enjoyed the first two and a half months with Worcestershire and been delighted to contribute to a good start in the Championship," he said.

"But I also love List A cricket and am delighted to be able to play the entire Royal London Cup campaign."

He has scored 6,278 runs in List A matches at an average of 47.20, with 17 hundreds and 36 half-centuries.