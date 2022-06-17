Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Shabnim Ismail took the first four Irish wickets in a devastating spell of fast bowling

Third one-day international, Clontarf CC, Dublin South Africa 278-5 (50 overs): Luus 93, Wolvaardt 89; Kelly 2-40 Ireland 89 (32.5 overs): Waldron 32, Kelly 29; Ismail 5-8 South Africa won by 189 runs Scorecard

South Africa cruised to a 189-run victory at Clontarf to secure a 3-0 win in the one-day series against Ireland.

A superb 177-run partnership between captain Sune Luus (93) and Laura Wolvaardt (89) helped the tourists to commanding total of 278-5.

Shabnim Ismail (5-8) ripped through Ireland's top order to leave the hosts struggling on 8-4.

Mary Waldron (32) and Arlene Kelly (29) produced the only double-figure scores.

South Africa dominated the opening two ODIs and it was the same again in Friday's final encounter in Dublin.

Ireland managed to take the wickets of Andrie Steyn (14) and Lara Goodall (19) but from 57-2 it was all about Luus and Wolvaardt as they put the home attack to the sword.

Luus struck 11 boundaries, five more than opener Wolvaardt, as they pushed South African to a big total.

Arlene Kelly took 2-40 but it was a tough day for the Irish bowlers and their batters were soon to find it equally challenging.

Ireland skipper Gaby Lewis was among Ismail's victims as she accounted for the first four wickets and when Raisibe Ntozakhe dismissed Sophie MacMahon the hosts were tottering on 13-5.

Waldron and Kelly added 57 in a sixth-wicket stand to add a touch of respectability to the Irish total before South Africa wrapped up the win and series whitewash in 32.5 overs.