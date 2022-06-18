Last updated on .From the section Cricket

England Under 19s wicket keeper Alex Horton saw his Glamorgan debut delayed by a day

Vitality T20 Blast , South Group : Glamorgan v Sussex Venue: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff Date: Sunday 19 June Time: 14:30 BST Coverage: Commentaries from BBC Sport Wales and BBC Sussex Sport on BBC Sport website & app; match report BBC website Gloucestershire v Glamorgan abandoned- Gloucestershire 1pt, Glamorgan 1pt

Gloucestershire and Glamorgan were forced to settle for a point apiece as repeated heavy downpours swept across Bristol.

The teams were due to start an 11 overs a side match at 20:15 BST, but another deluge ended hopes of play.

Gloucestershire move up to fourth in the South Group with 10 points from 10 games ahead of Tuesday's trip to Kent.

Glamorgan are up to sixth, with six from nine, as they host Sussex on Sunday, 19 June.

Gloucestershire won the toss and put Glamorgan in to bat for the scheduled shortened thrash.

The visitors' England under-19 wicket-keeper Alex Horton saw his scheduled debut delayed by the wash-out, but seamer Michael Hogan was unfit after Covid.

Meanwhile Gloucestershire's supporters were denied the chance to see Pakistani paceman Mohammad Amir make his home debut in the short format.