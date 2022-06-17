Last updated on .From the section Cricket

England broke their own record for the highest score in a one-day international with a mammoth 498-4 against the Netherlands in Amstelveen.

Buttler finished unbeaten on 168 having reached three figures with a powerful hoick over the mid-wicket boundary as he struck an incredible 14 sixes and seven fours.

It eclipsed the 481-6 England had made against Australia at Trent Bridge in June 2018.

Dawid Malan (122) and Phil Salt (125) also both made centuries off 90 and 82 balls respectively as the Netherlands bowlers were smashed to all parts of the ground.

More to follow.