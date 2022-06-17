Close menu

England break ODI record with total of 498-4 in Netherlands

By Timothy AbrahamBBC Sport in Amstelveen

Last updated on .From the section Cricketcomments51

Breaking news

England broke their own record for the highest score in a one-day international with a mammoth 498-4 against the Netherlands in Amstelveen.

Buttler finished unbeaten on 168 having reached three figures with a powerful hoick over the mid-wicket boundary as he struck an incredible 14 sixes and seven fours.

It eclipsed the 481-6 England had made against Australia at Trent Bridge in June 2018.

Dawid Malan (122) and Phil Salt (125) also both made centuries off 90 and 82 balls respectively as the Netherlands bowlers were smashed to all parts of the ground.

More to follow.

Comments

Join the conversation

52 comments

  • Comment posted by Mr K, today at 14:20

    Oh yeh, the pride of the English shining through, flashy headlines, greatness , stop it - The Dutch are world beaters. Glorious score, Buttler the best!!!
    Is this side really that good ? A bunch of inconsistent professional highly paid players that will definitely have excuses when a scoreline should matter most.

  • Comment posted by stan24, today at 14:19

    Regardless who bowls at Buttler at the moment it’s smacked to pieces

  • Comment posted by charlieboy, today at 14:19

    The point of these matches are what exactly?

    • Reply posted by Moz, today at 14:20

      Moz replied:
      Practice

  • Comment posted by Bill Abong, today at 14:19

    Could I suggest that England football team play a few WC warm up games against....er....the Maldives, the Vatican and Nauru.

  • Comment posted by R Fisher, today at 14:18

    Can someone please enlighten me as to what the h*ll is the point in playing this match?
    The batsmen won't learn anything from it and nor will the bowlers, who can chuck down any kind of rubbish they want and we'll still win at a canter...

  • Comment posted by Lee , today at 14:18

    What's the point of playing these part timers?

  • Comment posted by Hail Hakkinen, today at 14:18

    For all those being so dismissive about this coming only against the Netherlands you can only bat against the opposition that is in front of you.

    • Reply posted by drabmuloc, today at 14:20

      drabmuloc replied:
      ...er....yes, and you point us?🤔

  • Comment posted by Jonny, today at 14:18

    Netherlands had 1 world class player who retired a few years ago. This is like fighting Ethel Skinner

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 14:18

    Is this the Brendon McCullum effect

    • Reply posted by Snowster, today at 14:19

      Snowster replied:
      no because he's not involved with the White Ball team

  • Comment posted by dmek09, today at 14:17

    Batting Practice

  • Comment posted by drabmuloc, today at 14:17

    Come on....surely it's more to do with the opposition than Englands wonderful batting ability?

  • Comment posted by Wainwright, today at 14:16

    Morgan true to his word limiting time playing T20s. Comments seem to rebound

  • Comment posted by AndyB_MOT, today at 14:16

    That's just ridiculous.

  • Comment posted by Fella, today at 14:16

    Netherlands are no mugs so it's not like England have done it against a pub team, amazing hitting, great to watch! Let's hope the bowlers can defend it :)

    • Reply posted by 12thman, today at 14:19

      12thman replied:
      Be abit of a shock if they can't

  • Comment posted by Atlantic252, today at 14:15

    Well done Lancashire - 350 runs between Salt, Buttler & Livingstone!

    • Reply posted by Snowster, today at 14:20

      Snowster replied:
      Sussex, Somerset & Lancashire you mean

  • Comment posted by YaBoi, today at 14:15

    If only Dawid Malan had gotten into second gear

  • Comment posted by Rooto, today at 14:15

    Now we need Australia to tour us here!!! Just need a Kangaroo curry!!!!

  • Comment posted by pmhcfc, today at 14:14

    I don’t know whether to be happy or annoyed!

  • Comment posted by koiahoy, today at 14:14

    Some of the bowling - and catching - was poor, but that was simply stunning

  • Comment posted by Mr K, today at 14:14

    World record - well done - is it worth the weight in gold and up there with the best??? Where does Netherlands rate in world standing? Scoreline just makes England look good against a side that is mediocre at best.

    • Reply posted by AndyB_MOT, today at 14:17

      AndyB_MOT replied:
      Being the current World Champions makes England look pretty good too.

Top Stories

Cricket on the BBC

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport