England break ODI record with total of 498-4 in Netherlands

By Timothy AbrahamBBC Sport in Amstelveen

Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Jos Buttler celebrates his century
Jos Buttler now holds the record for the three fastest ODI centuries for England
First one-day international, Amstelveen
England 498-4: Buttler 162*, Malan 125, Salt 122
Netherlands: Yet to bat
England broke their own record for the highest score in a one-day international with a mammoth 498-4 against the Netherlands in Amstelveen.

In Matthew Mott's first game as England's new white-ball coach, Jos Buttler finished unbeaten on 162 from 70 balls as he struck an incredible 14 sixes and seven fours.

Dawid Malan (125) and Phil Salt (122), with his maiden ODI ton, also both made centuries off 90 and 82 balls respectively as the Netherlands bowlers were smashed to all parts of the ground.

England's total eclipses the 481-6 they made against Australia at Trent Bridge in 2018, and breaks the List A record of 496-4, scored by Surrey in 2007.

A total of 26 sixes rained down on the uncovered stands at the VRA Cricket Ground in Amstelveen, and fans assisted the Dutch players in searching for the ball every time it disappeared into the forest which surrounds it.

Liam Livingstone's cameo at the end of the innings was just two balls short of the fastest ODI half-century as he blasted fifty off just 17 balls, finishing with 66 off 22 balls.

Fittingly Buttler hit the runs for England to reach the record ODI total, with a six launched over deep mid-wicket off Shane Snater on a miserable day for the Dutch bowlers, with leg-spinner Philippe Boissevain's 10 wicketless overs costing 108 runs.

"Boring boring England" sang the travelling fans as Livingstone managed only a four off the penultimate ball of the innings to ensure England missed out on 500, but they were soon cheering when he hit final ball of the innings for yet another six over cow corner.

Highest team one-day international totals
498-4 - England v Netherlands, Amstelveen, 2022
481-6 - England v Australia, Trent Bridge, 2018
444-3 - England v Pakistan, Trent Bridge 2016
443-9 - Sri Lanka v Netherlands, Amstelveen, 2006
439-2 - South Africa v West Indies, Johannesburg, 2015

History-makers

This was the first occasion an ODI between the two sides had been played on Dutch soil, and it was an altogether different experience than the very first time an England XI took to the field here.

A side featuring future stars Alec Stewart, Nasser Hussain and Derek Pringle suffered a humiliating loss to the Netherlands at the same ground in 1989 - struggling to bowl in the drizzle on a slippery coconut matting wicket in their pimple-soled training shoes.

The straw-coloured grass pitch carefully prepared by Benno van Nierop at the VRA Cricket Ground over three decades later was hard, true and perfect for run-scoring on a day when the mercury touched 30 degrees Celsius.

It made Dutch skipper Pieter Seelar's decision to bowl first baffling to all but the accountants tallying up the beer sales from the raucous 6,000 visiting fans as England recovered from the loss of Jason Roy - bowled by his cousin Snater - off the ninth ball of the innings.

The Netherlands had chances, though. Snater spilled Salt at deep point off Bas de Leede on 40, then three balls later Malan overturned a marginal lbw decision on review after he was struck on the pad by Seelaar reverse sweeping.

Seelaar, at least, was able to account for opposite number Eoin Morgan who, perhaps smelling some easy runs to ease himself back into form, promoted himself up the order only to fall lbw for a first-ball duck.

Brilliant Buttler explodes

Even by his own dizzying standards this was quite breathtaking hitting from Buttler, as he struck the ball so cleanly he seemed to be playing a different game to everyone else.

Fresh from a productive stint in the Indian Premier League the 31-year-old is currently the best white-ball batter in world cricket, operating at the peak of his powers.

A caveat to this knock must be placed in the context of the strength of bowling, given England were playing an Associate nation. Indeed, the Dutch did not even have a frontline attack for arguably their blue riband series of the summer.

Fred Klaassen and Roelof van der Merwe were among those who remained with their county sides and will play in the T20 Blast on Friday night. The Dutch federation can demand their mandatory release, but with a small pool of players there is a little appetite from either side to rattle cages.

Nevertheless, Buttler's knock was stunning. His century came off 47 balls, 150 off 65, as his fast hands and strong wrists proved destructive. The Dutch bowlers simply did not know where to bowl to him, as their brains became scrambled in the carnage.

He offered two chances on 17 and 37 as Vikramjit Singh got finger tips on a high one while Musa Nadeem Ahmad shelled a more straightforward opportunity 20 runs later. It would prove costly.

Comments

Join the conversation

303 comments

  • Comment posted by Snowster, today at 14:11

    Kind of a shame as I enjoyed seeing that 481-6 v Aus on top of every list shown

    • Reply posted by Hail Hakkinen, today at 14:16

      Hail Hakkinen replied:
      Me too.

  • Comment posted by Knowledgeable Fan, today at 14:12

    Not only in ODI cricket but ANY List A cricket, surpassing the previous best of 496/4 by Surrey against Gloucs in 2007.

    Incredible, magnificent innings. What a week to be an England cricket fan.

    • Reply posted by Jeolidus, today at 14:28

      Jeolidus replied:
      It's against the Netherlands. I thought English Cricket fans would have more common sense than their Football counterparts

  • Comment posted by TRENT BRIDGE MAN, today at 14:13

    Brilliant show from the current 50 over world champions. Shame our 50 competition has down rated to a 2nd eleven bash by the unwanted Hundread.

    • Reply posted by Andy Tomlinson, today at 14:22

      Andy Tomlinson replied:
      Is the 100 still on this year?Hope not

  • Comment posted by unification, today at 14:12

    Crikey. I’m kind of annoyed they didn’t make 500.

    I feel for the Dutch. Their best XI isn’t out there and they have some 19 year olds playing. Even with the best XI, it would be hard for them.

    • Reply posted by lappers, today at 14:24

      lappers replied:
      England didn’t have their best 11 either!

  • Comment posted by grumpycynic, today at 14:30

    Morgan says he wants to play less cricket this summer; it's working!

  • Comment posted by Commentator1005, today at 14:24

    Props to the Netherlands, they're only slightly worse than the Australians in ODIs.

    • Reply posted by Turtle, today at 14:36

      Turtle replied:
      IPL is the pinnacle of white ball cricket - this game is an uncompetitive cake walk for England.

  • Comment posted by Atlantic252, today at 14:13

    Exceptional sustained hitting - what a batting side this England now is.
    Facing the world's best bowlers in the IPL has made Buttler and Livingstone into even better players, and when they come across lesser mortals from Netherlands it is carnage.
    But at times I do wonder is it time to redress the balance between bat and ball?

    • Reply posted by Astralcharmer, today at 14:16

      Astralcharmer replied:
      Get rid of fielding restrictions and even the game up.

  • Comment posted by Frame, today at 14:29

    I swear some on here just like to moan - even something as great as that score and it's still not "good enough".... the Amstelveen ground is great - and it was a great innings - just enjoy it for once.

    • Reply posted by Davey, today at 15:23

      Davey replied:
      Amen. Some cannot help themselves, like flies at your picnic.

  • Comment posted by Brass Eye, today at 14:27

    All very nice but look lads, it's the Netherlands.

    However, 481-6 against Australia, that still makes me smile even today

    • Reply posted by Martin F, today at 14:30

      Martin F replied:
      Yeah, I got a little excited until I remembered who the opposition is.

  • Comment posted by stan24, today at 14:19

    Regardless who bowls at Buttler at the moment it’s smacked to pieces

    • Reply posted by Turtle, today at 14:32

      Turtle replied:
      50 over cricket should be consigned to the history books.

      IPL and tests are all that matter.

  • Comment posted by Bill Abong, today at 14:19

    Could I suggest that England football team play a few WC warm up games against....er....the Maldives, the Vatican and Nauru.

    • Reply posted by wolsey41, today at 14:21

      wolsey41 replied:
      Or Scotland 😂

  • Comment posted by Common Sense, today at 14:13

    The new coach has obviously decided that a more cautious approach is needed for these ODI's!!! In Jest. Cor blimey, that is some score!

    • Reply posted by Turtle, today at 14:30

      Turtle replied:
      What is the point of the 50 over format?

  • Comment posted by teddycricket, today at 14:10

    Surely time to move Livingstone up the order. He's not just a finisher, he's awesome!

    • Reply posted by Atlantic252, today at 14:18

      Atlantic252 replied:
      Against a team like Netherlands, certainly agree. Against second-string bowlers such as this, once his eye is in the boundary isn't far enough.
      500 would be possible, or an individual 200 for him.

  • Comment posted by longhairrocks, today at 14:13

    Fine hitting but not sure it is much of a contest which can only be to the detriment of the game in the Netherlands.

    • Reply posted by Turtle, today at 14:31

      Turtle replied:
      Playing themselves into a big IPL contract - that is the only point of the 50 over game.

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 15:23

    England beat NZ 2-0 in Test series and now this.
    That'll do.
    And as a Brucie Bonus it annoys the trolls 😀

  • Comment posted by AndyR, today at 14:35

    Buttler and Livingstone hit a couple of shots so big I thought the ball would ‘netherland’ - I’m here all week ;-)

  • Comment posted by Samsung, today at 14:24

    A cricket score

  • Comment posted by mikey, today at 14:09

    wow

    • Reply posted by Turtle, today at 14:32

      Turtle replied:
      50 over cricket is pointless.

  • Comment posted by john, today at 14:26

    How will the Netherlands improve without being challenged ,they are in a limbo situation ,to good for ICC World League competitions ,but not good enough to play test rank nations .They need to have more than one player playing full time cricket.

    • Reply posted by 7p on Sad Ken, today at 14:43

      7p on Sad Ken replied:
      They desperately need Freddie Klaassen but he's in Kent helping us lose all the games in the Blast.

  • Comment posted by Mazdales, today at 14:23

    91 runs in final 5.2 overs after captain dismissed first ball.

