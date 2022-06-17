Last updated on .From the section Women's Cricket

Marizanne Kapp scored 21 with the bat and took 2-52 with the ball during South Africa's World Cup semi-final defeat by England in March

All-rounder Marizanne Kapp has returned to the South Africa squad for the Test match and one-day series with England starting later this month.

Kapp, ranked third in the world ODI all-rounder rankings, is one of three changes to the squad currently touring Ireland, with wicketkeeper Sinalo Jafta and opener Lizelle Lee also returning.

Sune Luus leads the side with regular skipper Dane van Niekerk out injured.

Laura Wolvaardt, fifth in the world batting rankings, is also included.

The only Test begins at Taunton starting on 27 June, before three one-day internationals and three Twenty20s in July.

The Test, South Africa's first since 2014, comes amid widespread calls for an increased number of women's Tests.

It will be England's first Test since January's dramatic draw in Australia, with England number 11 Kate Cross surviving the final over with just one wicket remaining.

South Africa squad for Test and ODI series: Anneke Bosch, Trisha Chetty, Nadine de Klerk, Lara Goodall, Shabnim Ismail, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Lizelle Lee, Sune Luus, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune, Andrie Steyn, Chloe Tryon, Laura Wolvaardt.