This will be bowler Amir's second stint with Gloucestershire this season

Gloucestershire have re-signed former Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir for the remainder of this season's T20 Blast campaign.

Amir, 30, returns to the county having signed on a three-match deal earlier this season in the County Championship.

The left-arm pace bowler has made 50 Twenty20 appearances for his country and taken 59 wickets.

He replaces bowler and compatriot Naseem Shah who returned to Pakistan this month because of a family illness.

Amir played for Gloucestershire in the recent draw with Surrey and defeat by Hampshire, with the team currently sat at the bottom of the County Championship Division One table without a win.

In the T20 Blast, Gloucestershire sit fourth in the South Group having won four out of eight matches.

Amir most recently played for Galle Gladiators in Sri Lanka and helped his side reach the Lanka Premier League final.

"He's a proven international performer and to have his experience available to us for the remainder of the Blast tournament will be invaluable," said Gloucestershire performance director Steve Snell.