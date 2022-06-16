Jonty Jenner has played in both of Jersey's previous T20 World Cup Qualifiers - his forts when he was just 17

Jersey batter Jonty Jenner says the island team's togetherness could see them succeed in their two World Cup qualifying events in Africa.

They start their ICC Challenge League B campaign in Uganda on Friday.

The island side then heads to Zimbabwe to play in the T20 World Cup Global Qualifier next month.

"People who saw the tournament we played in Spain in October spoke about our teamwork and our determination," Jenner told BBC Radio Jersey.

"When we all get on the field together it's quite a cliché to say that we all work really hard for each other, but I think that's something we've really tried to do as a group.

"Some of the other nations we play against, they can get in guys from other countries, but we've got all blokes who are from Jersey, a couple of guys who are away playing in the UK, but it's all people that we've grown up with playing cricket with.

"It's like playing cricket with your best mates, so we're pretty happy to work as hard as we can for each other."

The former Sussex player hit 115 in Jersey's opening warm-up match against Uganda A on Monday.

They face Uganda's full side in their first 50-over international since 2019 on Friday before taking on Kenya, Italy, Hong Kong and Bermuda in the second of three five-match events, with the table-toppers playing off for a place at the 2023 Cricket World Cup.

After that, they travel to Zimbabwe where they will be in a pool with the hosts, the United States and Singapore for the T20 World Cup qualifiers.

Jersey reached the same stage in 2015 and 2019, finishing just one win short of taking part in a play-off match.

"I've got a strange feeling this year that this is going to be the year that Jersey cricket get to the World Cup," Jenner added.

"We've got three cup finals to play in, and one of the big things is the boys love playing under pressure.

"Sometimes playing in the league in Jersey, we don't always get challenged to our highest level, but as soon as the cameras are on us or there's a bit of pressure the boys love it and that's when the teamwork really comes in.

"That togetherness and that teamwork over the next six weeks is what's going to put us in great stead for qualifying for a World Cup. "