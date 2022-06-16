Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Dustin Melton's most recent first-team game for Derbyshire was last September

Derbyshire pace bowler Dustin Melton will leave the club at the end of the 2022 season.

Head of cricket Mickey Arthur has confirmed that the 27-year-old will not be offered a new contract but remains available for selection this summer.

Zimbabwe-born Melton has taken 27 wickets in all formats, but has not played a first-team game this season.

"He is currently not eligible as an English-qualified player, so he's on our books as overseas," said Arthur.

"But with Suranga Lakmal and Shan Masood signed, we were always like to go with their experience."

He added: "During the close season, we will be looking for experienced options to improve our seam bowling department to make it stronger and with Dustin not part of those plans, it's only right to allow him to look to pursue his career elsewhere."

Melton made his first-class debut for Derbyshire against Australia in 2019 and achieved his best first-class figures of 4-22 in a nine-wicket Bob Willis Trophy win over Leicestershire the following year.