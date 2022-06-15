Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Conor Olphert (right) plays for Bready at club level

North West Warriors duo Conor Olphert and Stephen Doheny have been handed their first Ireland call-ups for the two-match T20 series against India later this month.

Bready club-man Olphert, 25, has taken 12 white-ball wickets for the Warriors so far this season.

Doheny, who plays his club cricket for Merrion in Dublin, is the leading run-scorer in this season's T20 inter-pros.

Opener Doheny also a Warriors knock of 97 this season in the 50-over game.

"The T20I squad features a familiar core to the squad but it's pleasing to see a number of new faces earn their call-ups in Stephen Doheny and Conor Olphert," said chair of the selectors Andrew White.

"Both Warriors players have impressed at inter-provincial level this season with consistent performances, while Doheny has also come off the back of a good tour of Namibia with the Ireland Wolves.

"Olphert has bowled quickly, particularly on good wickets at Comber last month, and his selection gives us an opportunity to look at him as a tactical option given what lies ahead for the rest of the year."

Olphert travelled with the Ireland senior squad to the UAE last year as a net bowler but this is his first full call-up.

Ireland face India in a sold-out opener at Malahide on 26 June with the second game taking place at the same venue two days later.

Following the two games against India, Ireland will have a three-match series one-day series against New Zealand in Malahide in July followed by three T20 games against the same opposition.

During August, Ireland will play South Africa in two T20 games in Bristol before taking on Afghanistan in a five-match T20 series at Stormont.

Ireland T20 squad for India games: Balbirnie (Captain), Adair, Campher, Delany, Dockrell, Doheny, Little, McBrine, McCarthy, Olphert, Stirling, Tector, Tucker, Young.