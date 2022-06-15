Last updated on .From the section Counties

Oli Carter's defiant 83 for Sussex had held up Glamorgan's victory bid

LV= County Championship Division Two, Sophia Gardens, Cardiff (day four) Sussex 376: Carter 185; Salter 4-107 & 248 Carter 83, Rawlins 57; Neser 3-58 Glamorgan: 494: Ingram 178, Byrom 176; Crocombe 4-84 & 141-5 Carlson 45, Northeast 45* Glamorgan (23 pts) beat Sussex (5 pts) by five wickets Scorecard

Glamorgan scrambled to a five-wicket victory over Sussex after making heavy weather of a target of 141 in 43 overs.

Kiran Carlson (45) and Sam Northeast (45 not out) saw the Welsh side home after they had crashed to 9-3.

It was Glamorgan's third Championship win in Division Two while Sussex remain without a win since their previous visit to Cardiff in April 2021.

Earlier Sussex were bowled out for 258 despite resistance again led by Oli Carter (83).

He and Delray Rawlins came together 30 minutes into the final day as Tim Seifert and Dan Ibrahim fell for five apiece with the visitors still two runs in arrears.

Rawlins staged an early assault on Colin Ingram's leg-spin, while first-innings hero Carter took his time at the crease in the match to just short of 12 hours as the pair added a fairly untroubled 104.

Three wickets then fell in the space of five balls in a dramatic turn of events in mid-afternoon as Carter, on 83, bizarrely paddled an Ingram full-toss to short fine leg.

Seamer Andrew Gorvin, who had not been used in the first session, bowled Rawlins for 57 and had Henry Crocombe lbw for nought in a double-wicket maiden.

Archie Lenham resisted for 21 not out but Michael Neser (3-58) cleaned up the last two wickets with the new ball.

A simple-looking chase for Glamorgan started disastrously as Jack Brooks and Sean Hunt soon had first innings centurions Eddie Byrom and Colin Ingram back in the pavilion, along with captain David Lloyd, inside eight overs.

Carlson took a risky, adventurous approach to getting the innings moving, almost running himself out on 23, while the experienced Northeast played a steadying role at the other end.

They added 75 for the fourth wicket to break the back of the target, with Carlson eventually stumped charging at Lenham.

Billy Root (17) was caught down the leg side by Seifert off Brooks, the on-loan Somerset seamer who looked far sharper than in the first innings.

But it was too late for Sussex to pull off a miracle comeback as Chris Cooke (15 not out), batting with a runner, helped Northeast get Glamorgan over the line with 23 balls to spare.