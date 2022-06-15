Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Jersey are playing their first 50-over matches since December 2019 because of the Covid-19 pandemic's impact on their schedule

Jersey's cricketers have lost their final warm-up match before their ICC Challenge League B campaign in Uganda.

Jersey lost by four wickets to Uganda 'A' - having beaten them by 120 runs in their first game on Monday.

The islanders collapsed to 146 all out in 35 overs after openers Josh Lawrenson (58) and Nick Ferraby (32) had put on 59 for the first wicket.

But Jersey's final nine wickets fell for just 58, with the hosts making 148-6 to win in just 29.3 overs.

Jersey's first Challenge League game is against Uganda on Friday, 17 June - the islanders are fourth in the table after the event's opening round of games in September 2019.

The matches in Uganda are Jersey's first 50-over games since the Covid-19 pandemic. They face the hosts as well as Hong Kong, Italy, Bermuda and Kenya over three tournaments, with the overall winners advancing to a play-off for a place in the 2023 Cricket World Cup.

Jersey will host the final Challenge League tournament that starts on 28 July.

Most of the island squad will stay in Africa after the event in Uganda ends on Sunday, 26 June to prepare for the 2022 T20 World Cup Global Qualifier in Zimbabwe from 11 to 17 July.