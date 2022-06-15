Kent's Jacob Duffy took 4-8 against Gloucestershire on day three, completing his five-wicket haul on Wednesday

LV= County Championship Division One, The Spitfire Ground, Canterbury (day four) Gloucestershire 438 & 213: Phillips 59; Duffy 5-66 Kent 564 & 91-2: Compton 30 Kent (22 pts) beat Gloucestershire (6 pts) by eight wickets Scorecard

Kent recorded their first win of the County Championship season, beating Gloucestershire by eight wickets at Canterbury.

Jacob Duffy took 5-66 on his Kent debut, while Matt Quinn claimed 2-37 and George Linde 2-52, as the hosts lifted themselves out of the Division One relegation zone.

Glenn Phillips led Gloucestershire's resistance, batting for more than three hours to make 59, but the visitors were all out for 213, setting Kent a target of just 88.

The hosts eased to 91-2 in 22.4 overs, with Ben Compton making 30 to leave him on 988 runs for the season.

Gloucestershire started day four on 37-5, still 89 behind the hosts' first-innings total of 564 but facing a Kent attack minus Matt Milnes, who was being rested as a precaution.

Miles Hammond was on nought when he clipped Duffy to Linde in the first over of the day, but the chance went down and for the next 40 minutes Gloucestershire chipped away at Kent's lead.

That was until Chris Dent tried to drive Duffy and edged the ball to Jordan Cox at second slip. Cox could only parry the chance, but a diving Sam Billings took the rebound, removing Dent for 32.

Linde then produced a violently spinning delivery to bowl Hammond for 41, the ball pitching almost a foot outside off before crashing into the stumps.

Ryan Higgins took two from Jack Leaning to nudge the visitors into the lead and Linde could not hold a difficult caught and bowled chance from Higgins in the final over before lunch, at which point Gloucestershire were 16 ahead.

Higgins had survived half an hour of the afternoon session when he played on to Quinn and was bowled for 30 and Daniel Bell-Drummond then had Ollie Price caught by substitute fielder Will Harby for three at square-leg.

An elegant cover drive saw Phillips pass 50, but he eventually fell to a juggling slip catch by Cox off Linde, leaving Zafar Gohar unbeaten on seven and the visitors rueing their decision to send in three nightwatchmen at the end of day three, when they lost five wickets in the final session.

Ollie Robinson began the run chase as if in T20 Blast mode, cracking 20 from the first three overs, before he fell to a brilliant one-handed catch by Hammond, while attempting to drive Gohar.

Compton was initially more measured, taking Kent to within five runs of victory before he was lbw to Phillips.

Leaning finished on eight not out after driving Phillips for four to level the scores, and then hitting the same bowler to the cover boundary to clinch the win, while Bell-Drummond was unbeaten on 20.

