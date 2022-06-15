Last updated on .From the section Cricket

New Zealand trail England 2-0 in the three-Test series

New Zealand all-rounder Michael Bracewell has tested positive for Covid following his side's defeat by England in the second Test in Nottingham.

Bracewell, 31, tested positive on Wednesday after waking up with symptoms and will now isolate for five days.

He scored 74 runs and took three wickets on his Test debut in Nottingham.

The rest of the New Zealand party will be tested on Wednesday, with the final Test starting on 23 June at Headingley.

Bracewell, a left-handed batsman and off-spinner, is the second member of New Zealand's touring party to contract the virus after captain Kane Williamson tested positive the night before the second Test at Trent Bridge.

No replacement player will be brought in at this stage.