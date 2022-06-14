Last updated on .From the section Cricket

England have been fined 40% of their match fee and docked two Test Championship points for their slow over-rate in the second Test against New Zealand.

Ben Stokes' side were two overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

The England captain pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the sanction.

England sealed the three-match series with a five-wicket win on a thrilling fifth day at Trent Bridge.

They won the first Test at Lord's, also by five wickets, earlier this month.

According to the International Cricket Council (ICC), teams are fined 20% of their match fee and lose a ICC World Test Championship point for every over they are short of the target.

The third and final Test of the series begins on 23 June at Headingley.