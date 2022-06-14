Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Dave Houghton spent nearly 20 years coaching in England, including three spells with Derbyshire between 2004 and 2021

Zimbabwe have named former captain Dave Houghton as their new head coach.

Houghton returns for a second spell having previously coached Zimbabwe during the 1990s, before coaching in English county cricket with Derbyshire, Somerset, Worcestershire and Middlesex.

The 64-year-old replaces Lalchand Rajput, who assumes a new role as technical director.

He is expected to take up the role in time for the start of the T20 World Cup Qualifiers next month.

Former South Africa all-rounder Lance Klusener has already returned as batting coach after leaving his role in charge of Afghanistan earlier this year.

"We are delighted to be bringing in Dave and we count ourselves fortunate and privileged to be able to appoint such a vastly experienced and highly respected head coach at a time we are looking to improve our on-field performances," said Cricket Zimbabwe director of cricket Hamilton Masakadza.

"With Lance having also bounced back as batting coach, we believe we now have a formidable technical team that can push for World Cup qualification and ensure our players put in consistently competitive performances."

Houghton was his country's first Test captain and scored 1,464 runs at an average of 43.05 in 22 Test appearances between 1992 and 1997.

The coaching reshuffle was announced after Zimbabwe suffered 3-0 whitewashes in respective One-Day International and T20I series against tourists Afghanistan.