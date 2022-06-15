Pick your England XI for third Test v New Zealand

Last updated on .From the section Cricket

England v New Zealand, third Test Venue: Headingley Dates: 23-27 June Coverage: Daily highlights on BBC Two and iPlayer. Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, Radio 4 LW, online, tablets, mobiles and BBC Sport app. Live text commentary and clips on the BBC Sport website and app

After England's five-wicket win against New Zealand in the second Test at Trent Bridge, they go to the third and final Test at Headingley with an unassailable 2-0 lead.

The series may be won, and Ollie Pope vindicated his selection at number three with a dazzling 145 in the first innings but there are still question marks around England's selection.

Should in-form Kent opener Ben Compton replace the struggling Zak Crawley? Does leg-spinner Matt Parkinson come in for Jack Leach?

