England v New Zealand: Jonny Bairstow's astonishing century seals series win

By Stephan ShemiltChief cricket writer at Trent Bridge

Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Second LV= Insurance Test, Trent Bridge (day five)
New Zealand 553 (Mitchell 190, Blundell 106) & 284 (Mitchell 62*, Broad 3-70)
England 539 (Root 176, Pope 145) & 299-5 (Bairstow 136, Stokes 75*)
England won by five wickets, lead three-match series 2-0
Jonny Bairstow's astonishing century led England to a stunning win in the second Test against New Zealand which sealed a series victory.

On a breathless final day at Trent Bridge, Bairstow made the second-fastest century by an England batter in Test cricket as the hosts strolled to what should have been a challenging target of 299 from 72 overs.

Bairstow's outrageous hitting in the spell after tea took him to three figures from 77 balls, only just missing the England record of 76 balls that has stood for 120 years.

He was eventually out for 136 from 92 balls, having clubbed 14 fours and seven sixes in front of a delirious full house.

It was left to captain Ben Stokes, who ended 75 not out, to complete the win with 22 overs to spare. England had scored at almost a run a ball.

It sealed a remarkable turnaround from New Zealand posting 553 in their first innings after being asked to bat. It is the highest total England have conceded in a Test which they have gone on to win since 1894.

They take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series, vindicating the freewheeling approach of new captain Stokes and coach Brendon McCullum.

The home side can complete a clean sweep in the third and final Test at Headingley next week.

England's fastest Test centuries
Gilbert Jessop76 balls v Australia, The Oval 1902
Jonny Bairstow77 balls v New Zealand, Trent Bridge 2022
Ben Stokes85 balls v New Zealand, Lord's 2015
Ian Botham86 balls v Australia, Old Trafford & Headingley 1981
Kevin Pietersen88 balls v West Indies, Port of Spain 2009
Ian Botham99 balls v New Zealand, Trent Bridge 1983

Electric England delight packed Trent Bridge

The 17,000 people who grabbed the free tickets on offer knew England had a chance of pulling off a special win, but no-one could have predicted the way New Zealand would be steamrollered in such spectacular fashion.

From 224-7 overnight, leading by 238, the Black Caps edged to 284 all out, leaving England the stiff task of scoring at more than four an over.

The home side had the benefit of a flat pitch and New Zealand being without injured fast bowler Kyle Jamieson. Even then, the run-chase was truly staggering.

England had been adamant about their intent to pursue any target and this was an awesome demonstration of what they can be capable of under Stokes and McCullum.

It resulted in victory in one of the most entertaining matches of all time. The 224 fours and 24 sixes is a new record for the most boundaries hit in a single Test.

At the centre of it all was Bairstow, who played one of the great innings by an England batter.

Though he could not be there at the end, he was given a huge hug by Stokes, then left to a spine-tingling standing ovation.

Brilliant Bairstow batters New Zealand

In terms of England's early progress in the Stokes-McCullum era, Bairstow has been one of the last to taste success. When he did, he produced arguably his finest moment in an England shirt.

He was joined by Stokes at 93-4, with 206 required from less than 47 overs and New Zealand favourites. England took tea at 139-4 with Bairstow 43 from 48 balls.

What followed bordered on the ridiculous. Bairstow began by hitting Trent Boult over his head for six, then hooked Matt Henry into the stands. Wherever New Zealand bowled, he belted the ball to the boundary.

At one stage, Bairstow had taken 59 runs from 29 balls and was on course to beat Gilbert Jessop's 76-ball record for England's fastest ton. Three figures eventually came, one ball too late, by punching Tim Southee through the off side.

The carnage did not end there. Off-spinner Michael Bracewell was carted into the leg side, all while Stokes, struggling after jarring his knee, played second fiddle.

When Stokes' mobility returned, he smashed the biggest hit of the lot by sending Bracewell into the top tier.

A stand of 179 in just 20 overs was ended when Bairstow tickled Boult behind. Ben Foakes joined Stokes, who crashed the winning boundary.

Calm before the storm

Given what was to unfold, it seems ludicrous to think New Zealand had the better of the first part of the day.

Daryl Mitchell trusted the tail, moving from his overnight 32 to 62 not out. His last-wicket stand of 35 with Boult looked vital.

England, typically, began with positivity. Alex Lees hit the first two balls of the innings for four, only for Zak Crawley to edge Boult.

Every time England built momentum, they were pegged back. Ollie Pope was caught behind, Joe Root tapping a return catch to Boult was a huge blow and Lees poked at Southee to end his attractive 44.

Realistically, Bairstow and Stokes were England's last chance. What followed was simply magnificent.

'If that isn't an advert for Test cricket, I don't know what is'

England captain Ben Stokes: "I can't take too much credit for that. For all five days, the boys were phenomenal with bat, ball and in the field.

"I think today was set up perfectly for the way we want to go about things looking forward. We don't want to back away and stand still.

"Today just wow, unbelievable. I don't know what to do. It's not just about today, it's about the four days before. The work ethic everyone had before today was fantastic. You don't win from just one day. The way we fought back after 500 on the board.

"Incredible, incredible Test match. Huge testament to everyone's character and resilience."

New Zealand captain Tom Latham at the post-match presentation: "At tea it was still in the balance, but the way Jonny and England played was outstanding and all credit to them.

"It will take a while to sink in, the emotions are raw at the moment and the boys are gutted so we will take some time away."

England batter Jonny Bairstow: "Look at the crowd which has turned up on day five of a Test match at Trent Bridge - 13,000. People question Test cricket at times and the way in which it is played over a period of time. But there's been more than 500 scored in both first innings and 300 chased down in the last innings. If that isn't an advert for Test cricket, I don't know what is.

"It was fantastic to have such a crowd on day five. It was full of buzz, everything you want in Test cricket. It was so fresh - it was great."

Comments

Join the conversation

472 comments

  • Comment posted by SteelerBull, today at 17:37

    Test cricket? Dead? No chance!!!! Stuff the hundred, 5 days is king. Well played the Kiwis too.

    • Reply posted by GGS, today at 17:45

      GGS replied:
      Though this 5 day test was only enjoyable because eng played it like a one dayer otherwise it was heading straight to a draw on any other ground

  • Comment posted by Bennster, today at 17:33

    And that, Ladies and Gentlemen, is why Johnny Bairstow bats for England and we post on BBC HYS.....

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 17:42

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      England wins a cricket series, wow thats one for the ages.

  • Comment posted by BRUCIEGILLS , today at 17:38

    Inspired.......Jonny Bairstow.
    Inspired.........Giving free admission to get the ground buzzing.
    Amazing result.
    Unbelievable hitting.
    Best advert for Test Cricket imaginable

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 17:45

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      How can an England team be that bad against Australia and West Indies and then play like we are the best team in the world. What a turnaround. Stokes and McCullum have done an amazing job in such a short space of time. Well done Rob Key for making these radical appointments abd thinking outside the box

  • Comment posted by Wee Brian, today at 17:34

    Coming from Scotland, cricket isn’t one of my favourite sports. However when you see a test match unfold like this it is a truly unforgettable occasion. Well done England and magnificent from Bairstow.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 17:43

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      How can an England team be that bad against Australia and West Indies and then play like we are the best team in the world. What a turnaround. Stokes and McCullum have done an amazing job in such a short space of time. Well done Rob Key for making these radical appointments abd thinking outside the box

  • Comment posted by djk, today at 17:34

    Me to my son after first inning: “Can’t see Bairstow being in the next test.”
    Just deciding whether to eat my words with chips or rice…

    • Reply posted by BRUCIEGILLS , today at 17:39

      BRUCIEGILLS replied:
      Save me the recipe please.....

  • Comment posted by IrishSetter, today at 17:48

    Although JB will steal the headlines, I’m gonna spare a thought for Trent Boult who was the standout bowler in this Test. And instead of giving JB an expletive-laden send-off after being carted around the ground, he was the first to congratulate JB on his exploits. Like the whole NZ team, he’s a class act.

    • Reply posted by Yorkieboycanada, today at 17:52

      Yorkieboycanada replied:
      I agree they are a class act. So very different than the Aussies

  • Comment posted by Baron of Brierdene, today at 17:35

    Who said test cricket was dead? After day 2 it had a draw written all over it but the last day was brilliant! Well done all 22 players.

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 17:43

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      At least England is finally winning at cricket, still waiting for the same from the football side of England.

  • Comment posted by The voice of reason, today at 17:37

    A great game of Test cricket
    If anyone thinks the One Hundred is the way forward and Tests should be abandoned need urgent medical intervention

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 17:49

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Wow. No mention of the Blast😆

  • Comment posted by Warm beer, today at 17:33

    I promised Maiks I'd be and here I am. I've spent the last couple of weeks having a real go at England, some of it for fun but most of it for real. I can't remember the last time (there have been others), I've been so happy to eat humble pie and been made to look like a pillock. Well done England, welcome back.

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 17:46

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Jonny Bairstow should play test cricket like how he plays in the one day game as he is a better player when he expresses himself more. Lets hope we will now see the new Jonny Bairstow where he shows everyone that he is a quality batsman

  • Comment posted by Donnie Darko, today at 17:34

    Should silence the Bairstow haters. Remarkable innings, remarkable test match.

    • Reply posted by Tony, today at 17:36

      Tony replied:
      They are just jealous. The kid is class

  • Comment posted by 53 8216 N 1 5758 W, today at 17:33

    And to think, as recently as this morning I was writing off YJB as a Test player, now I'm online searching for Johnny Bairstow pyjamas.

    Now if only Zac Crawley and Jack Leach were Test quality....

    • Reply posted by Locker TV, today at 17:40

      Locker TV replied:
      They both have 1 good batting innings a series to keep them in the side which is a problem.

      Oh but Leach is supposed to be a bowler.

  • Comment posted by dixkt, today at 17:33

    Lot of people calling for Bairstow's head 2 days ago.

    • Reply posted by Brass Eye, today at 17:38

      Brass Eye replied:
      “Depend upon it, sir, when a man knows he is to be hanged in a fortnight, it concentrates his mind wonderfully.”

      Samuel Johnson.

  • Comment posted by Tungsten Anchor, today at 17:32

    In this innings, Bairstow has probably saved his test career whilst Crawley has ended his (at least for now).

    Root seems to be enjoying his cricket again without the burden of captaincy.

    And say what you like about Stokes as captain - at least it won't be boring!

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 17:45

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Have the people who do the stats forgetten to mention that this test match has produced the most sixes as well as the most boundaries

  • Comment posted by Michael James, today at 17:33

    Right...anyone got the nerve to moan about that...

    • Reply posted by nozin around, today at 17:36

      nozin around replied:
      oh they will. the pitch, probably or NZ the test champs are weak (lol).

  • Comment posted by freddie, today at 17:33

    So many positives but I think showing in that second innings that we can do it without Root's help for once will be massive moving forward. I can't deny I was expecting a collapse after he got out. What a Test Match.

    • Reply posted by MUNKSYB, today at 18:03

      MUNKSYB replied:
      bairstow was sublime

  • Comment posted by steve Foster, today at 17:38

    Botham was 1 Test away from being dropped in 81
    Bairstow likewise 41 years on!
    Root couldn’t convert 50s to 100s not so long ago
    And Stokes after a night out in Bristol was once persona non grata
    And we couldn’t play ODI cricket for toffee before an Irishman changed all that
    Who said cricket’s boring?!!

    • Reply posted by Ulysses Goosestrangler, today at 17:54

      Ulysses Goosestrangler replied:
      Morgan the Irish representative should not be anywhere near an England team. I know it might be within the rules but it's just WRONG.

  • Comment posted by Nonny Noo, today at 17:34

    McCullam has certainly brought positivity to the team. Brilliant Bairstow!!!!!!!!

  • Comment posted by Brass Eye, today at 17:33

    Great win lads and after two scores of over 500 you had this as a nailed on draw.

    Well done for forcing the win.

  • Comment posted by Wibble, today at 17:35

    A big change in attitude with the new coach. They went into this final innings trying to win the match, especially after tea. The last two or three coaches would have gone passive trying not to lose, and usually losing anyway.

    • Reply posted by Hurley Hawk, today at 17:59

      Hurley Hawk replied:
      England of old would have gone for the draw, and consequently faced a harder, swinging ball for much longer. Did you see the state of the ball after 20 overs? There was no shine left. Credit should go to Lees and Pope for that, but what an innings by Bairstow -I’ll never forget it!

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 17:33

    What an innings from Jonny Bairstow. I hope the people who wanted him dropped because they think he is not good enough are now ready to apologise saying that they got it completely wrong

    • Reply posted by spaniel2, today at 18:08

      spaniel2 replied:
      Go away!

