Nottinghamshire move above Middlesex at the top of Division Two

LV= County Championship Division Two, Uptonsteel County Ground, Leicester (day three) Nottinghamshire 548-9 : Duckett 145, Clarke 89, Moores 81; Mulder 3-102 Leicestershire 440 & 99: Patterson-White 4-15, Paterson 3-30 Nottinghamshire (24 pts) beat Leicestershire (8 pts) by an innings and nine runs Scorecard

Nottinghamshire completed a three-day victory over neighbours Leicestershire that took them back to the top of the Division Two table in the County Championship after Middlesex failed to beat Derbyshire at Chesterfield.

Bottom-of-the-table Leicestershire posted their highest total of the season when making 440 in the first innings but were bowled out for just 99 when they batted again, losing by an innings and nine runs.

Left-arm spinner Liam Patterson-White starred with 4-15 to draw level with Dane Paterson - 3-30 - as the leading Nottinghamshire wicket-taker on 28 and currently the most successful slow bowler in either division of the Championship.

Earlier, Nottinghamshire had carved a first-innings lead of 108 before it ended with wicketkeeper-batter Tom Moores forced to retire hurt on 81 not out after a delivery from Leicestershire seamer Wiaan Mulder struck him under the chin.

Thankfully the 25-year-old, whose father Peter is Nottinghamshire's head coach, was not seriously hurt but was still groggy after several minutes' attention on the field and it was decided it would be prudent to take him off to be properly assessed.

Second XI 'keeper Dane Schadendorf, who by chance had travelled with the first team, took the gloves at the start of Leicestershire's second innings, as a substitute fielder initially, with the potential to be named as a concussion replacement should one be needed.

Moores had become the fifth batter to pass 50 in Nottinghamshire's first innings as a 67-run overnight deficit was turned into a lead of 108 in 35 overs before his injury. Skipper Steven Mullaney was the other, making 62 before nibbling at a delivery from Mulder with the second new ball.

Patterson-White struck six boundaries but edged Ben Mike to second slip for 34. James Pattinson clipped straight to mid-wicket as Mulder picked up his third wicket and Brett Hutton was bowled by a beauty from Wright that hit the top of off-stump.

It was fortuitous that, with no Second XI match taking place, Schadendorf was on hand as an instant replacement for Moores behind the stumps.

It was only a second first-class appearance for the 19-year-old Zimbabwean, but if there were any nerves they were settled quickly with a routine catch in the fifth over of Leicestershire's second innings as Hutton responded to conceding two fours by finding the edge to dismiss Rishi Patel.

By tea, Leicestershire had their work cut out to avoid a three-day defeat as a Nottinghamshire attack bowling with much more discipline than they could muster in the first innings reduced them to 70-5.

First-innings centurions Lewis Hill and Colin Ackermann both departed for single figures, the former edging Paterson to second slip before Hutton had Ackermann leg before offering no stroke.

Paterson had Mulder taken low at second slip and concussion substitute Nick Welch could not have been more squarely in front as he was lbw playing back to Patterson-White, leaving Leicestershire wondering how they might survive the final session still 38 behind.

An essential component of any plan would surely have been for opener Hassan Azad to still be there at the close, but he was gone after just nine more deliveries, a thin edge behind off Paterson doing for him on 34.

Patterson-White, the 23-year-old left-arm spinner who has emerged as an outstanding prospect in the past couple of seasons, increased his tally to 27 for the season as Mike edged to slip and Callum Parkinson was leg before.

Will Davis was brilliantly caught behind by a diving Schadendorf as he tried unsuccessfully to avoid a bouncer from Pattinson, who was involved in the denouement at about 17:40 BST, taking the catch as Harry Swindells top-edged a sweep to give Patterson-White his seventh wicket in the match.

Report supplied by the ECB Reporters' Network