Kent's Jacob Duffy took 4-8 against Gloucestershire on day three at Canterbury

LV= County Championship Division One, The Spitfire Ground, Canterbury (day three) Gloucestershire 438 & 37-5: Phillips 125, Hammond 66, O Price 51; Duffy 4-8 Kent 564: Cox 158, Leaning 128; T Price 5-58 Gloucestershire (6pts) trail Kent (6 pts) by 89 runs Scorecard

Kent have their sights set on a first win of the County Championship season at Canterbury after a late salvo by Jacob Duffy ripped through Gloucestershire on day three.

Matt Quinn started the visitors' collapse when he removed George Scott for 10 and New Zealander Duffy then took 4-8, leaving Gloucestershire reeling on 37-5, still 89 behind the hosts' first-innings 564.

Earlier Jordan Cox made 158 and Jack Leaning 128 in a record Kent stand of 254 for the fourth wicket, with Tom Price taking a hat-trick en route to career-best figures of 5-58.

Kent began day three on 232-3, needing another 57 to avoid the follow-on, a landmark they sailed past despite Gloucestershire taking the new ball after the first over.

Leaning carved Tom Price for four through backward point to pass 50 while Cox reached his half-century with a nudged single off Zafar Gohar.

It was 337-3 at lunch and Cox won the race to three figures with a flamboyant reverse sweep for four off Miles Hammond.

In the next over Leaning, who had been ahead of his colleague for most of the session, scrambled a single to bring up his seventh first-class hundred.

A cut shot from Cox off Ajeet Dale saw Kent move into the lead, and the duo then passed the previous fourth-wicket record of 233 set by Colin Cowdrey and Brian Luckhurst in 1962, before the stand finally came to an end when Leaning pulled Gohar to Ollie Price at square-leg.

Having reached 468-4 at tea, Kent had moved to 511 when they lost two wickets from two balls.

Price had Cox caught behind and then sent George Linde's off stump flying. After a maiden over from Gohar, Price returned to trap Grant Stewart lbw for his hat-trick, but Kent regained the initiative when Matt Milnes joined Sam Billings and the duo put on a rapid 53.

Milnes' 37 included successive sixes and a four from Gohar in the final over before the second new ball was taken, but he then hit Price to Hammond.

Price then sent Duffy's middle stump cartwheeling for a second-ball duck, but when Billings was also bowled middle stump by Dale for 43, it left Gloucestershire with a dicey nine-over spell to survive before stumps.

Scott subsequently edged Quinn to Cox at second slip and Billings took a brilliant diving catch down the leg side from Duffy's first delivery to remove James Bracey.

Duffy then charged down the wicket to catch night-watcher Zak Chappell for eight and his next delivery had Dale caught by Ben Compton for a golden duck.

Tom Price survived the hat-trick ball, but the next delivery clipped his bails to leaving Kent in a euphoric mood at the close.

Report supplied by the ECB Reporters' Network.