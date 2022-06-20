Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Emma Lamb has played two one-day internationals and one T20 for England

Opener Emma Lamb is one of five uncapped players named in the England squad for the women's Test against South Africa at Taunton next week.

Lamb, who was part of the squad that reached the World Cup final, will join Tammy Beaumont at the top of the order.

Three pace bowlers - Emily Arlott, Lauren Bell and Freya Davies - come in for retired pair Katherine Brunt and Anya Shrubsole.

All-rounder Alice Davidson-Richards is also included in the 13-strong party.

The four-day Test, beginning on Monday, forms part of a multi-format series, with three one-day internationals and three Twenty20s to follow.

It will be the first time since 2008 that England have played a Test without both Brunt and Shrubsole.

Brunt announced on Saturday that she has retired from Test cricket but will continue to play limited-overs internationals, while Shrubsole ended her international career after the World Cup.

Neither Bell, 21, nor 24-year-old Arlott have played any international cricket, but Davies, 26, has won 24 caps across the white-ball formats.

Like Davies, 24-year-old Lamb played in one match of England's World Cup campaign and also comes with the option of some part-time off-spin.

Davidson-Richards, 28, has not played for England since 2018, when she featured in one ODI and five T20s.

Eight of England's XI from their last Test - the drawn Ashes match in Australia - are retained.

Opener Lauren Winfield-Hill, who was dropped during the World Cup, misses out. She is part of an England A squad to take on the tourists in a three-day match at Arundel from Tuesday.

England head coach Lisa Keightley said: "There are a number of new faces in the squad which brings a real level of energy and enthusiasm.

"We're at the beginning of a new ICC Women's Championship cycle, and it's natural that we're looking forward with one eye on who may be a key player for us come 2025."Similarly with Katherine Brunt retired from Test cricket and Anya Shrubsole from all forms of the international game, a number of bowling spots have opened up which is hugely exciting for those players. I'm sure they'll all be very keen to grab their opportunity."

England squad for women's Test against South Africa: Heather Knight (captain), Emily Arlott, Tammy Beaumont, Lauren Bell, Kate Cross, Alice Davidson-Richards, Freya Davies, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Amy Jones, Emma Lamb, Nat Sciver (vice-captain).