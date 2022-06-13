Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Jersey had not played a 50-over match since December 2019 due to the Covid-19 pandemic's impact on their schedule

Jersey's cricketers have beaten Uganda 'A' by 120 runs in the first of two first warm-up matches ahead of their ICC Challenge League B campaign.

Jonty Jenner top scored with 115 while Harrison Carlyon hit 77 and Dom Blampied got 53 not out as the islanders scored 294-7 off 45 overs.

In reply the hosts were bowled out for 174 as Elliot Miles and Ben Stevens each took two wickets.

Jersey face Uganda in their opening Challenge League game on Friday.

The islanders are fourth in the table after the event's opening round of games in September 2019.

The matches in Uganda are Jersey's first 50-over games since the Covid-19 pandemic - they will face the hosts as well as Hong Kong, Italy, Bermuda and Kenya over three tournaments with the overall winners advancing to a play-off for a place in the 2023 Cricket World Cup.

Jersey will host the final Challenge League tournament that starts on 28 July.

Most of the island squad will stay in Africa after the event in Uganda ends on Sunday 26 June to prepare for the 2022 T20 World Cup Global Qualifier in Zimbabwe from 11 to 17 July.